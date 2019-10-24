Sports News Roundup: Alex Morgan announces she is pregnant with April due date; Ruthless Federer obliterates Albot to reach Basel quarter-finals

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Alex Morgan announces she is pregnant with April due date

United States soccer star Alex Morgan announced Wednesday that she is pregnant and expecting to give birth to a baby girl in April. The 30-year-old Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco revealed the news on various social media accounts.

Leonard brings his NBA dominance to dangerous Clippers

More than an hour after Tuesday's season-opening showdown between the NBA's two Los Angeles teams, a crammed room of reporters awaited the man of the hour – new Clippers star KawhiLeonard. Leonard fittingly arrived well after any other players, just as he had last June when he lifted the NBA Finals trophy with the Toronto Raptors.

Tennis: Ruthless Federer obliterates Albot to reach Basel quarter-finals

Ruthless Roger Federer stayed on course for a 10th title at his hometown Swiss Indoor tournament in Basel, dropping only three games in crushing Moldova's Radu Albot on Wednesday. The 38-year-old, who has lost six games so far in the tournament, dispatched his hapless opponent in only 62 minutes winning the second-round match 6-0 6-3.

Tennis: Monfils rallies to beat Novak in Vienna

Gael Monfils came back from a perilous position to beat Dennis Novak 2-6 7-5 6-3 at the Vienna Open on Wednesday and progress to the second round. Novak broke the 33-year-old twice as he took the first set and was also in charge in the second until a break of serve for the Frenchman changed the momentum of the match.

NFL notebook: Patriots acquire WR Sanu from Falcons

Veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was acquired by the New England Patriots from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday in exchange for a 2020 second-round draft pick. New England had reportedly been active in trade talks for inside receivers and tight ends, including Broncos wideout Emmanuel Sanders and Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard.

Horse racing: Breeders' Cup trainers confident in safety of Santa Anita

Leading trainers competing at next month's Breeders' Cup are confident that Santa Anita will be safe for their horses despite a surge of deaths at the famed Southern California racetrack since December. Thirty four horses have perished at the Stronach Group-owned venue over the past 11 months with the latest being three-year-old gelding Satchel Paige on Saturday.

NHL roundup: Horvak hat trick lifts Canucks past Wings

Bo Horvat had a third-period hat trick as the visiting Vancouver Canucks scored all of their goals in the final period to upend the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday. Horvat scored his 100th career goal against the New York Rangers in Vancouver's previous game. He scored Vancouver's first two goals on Tuesday as it rallied from a 2-0 deficit. Jake Virtanen had the go-ahead goal and Tim Schaller also scored for the Canucks. Jacob Markstrom made 31 saves.

Golf: McIlroy says he plans to represent Ireland at 2020 Olympics

Former world number one Rory McIlroy will represent Ireland at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and not the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team. McIlroy, ranked second, is one of the favorites to qualify. The top 15 ranked players when the qualification period ends in June 2020 automatically qualify, with a maximum of four per country, in a field that will include 60 golfers.

Trout, Yelich win prestigious Hank Aaron Award

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers were selected Wednesday as winners of the Hank Aaron Award, which goes to the top offensive player in each league. Yelich won the National League honor for the second straight season and is also in position to repeat as NL MVP. Trout won the American League honor for the second time -- 2014 was the first -- and is one of the favorites to win his third AL MVP award.

Belgian Paralympian dies by euthanasia aged 40

Belgian Paralympian Marieke Vervoort died by euthanasia on Tuesday aged 40 after a battle with an incurable and degenerative spinal condition which she described after winning her medals as becoming harder and harder to bear. Vervoort, who won Paralympic gold in the 100 meters wheelchair race in the London Games in 2012, had signed euthanasia papers in 2008 in Belgium, where it is legal, and died in accordance with her wishes late on Tuesday.

Also Read: More women needed at decision making level to fight sexism in cinema: Franklin Leonard

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)