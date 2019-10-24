Urgency mounting as Giants, Lions try to snap skids

A couple of desperate teams will cross paths at Detroit's Ford Field on Sunday. The New York Giants (2-5) and Detroit Lions (2-3-1) each carry three-game losing streaks into the game. There's no margin for error on either side if they want to get back into the playoff picture.

"There is certainly a sense of urgency in the building, amongst the players, that we need to get a win," Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones said. "It was that way last week. I think that's just the way we attack the week, the way we approach each game, and we certainly expect to win." Jones might have all of the team's top skill players at his disposal, a luxury he hasn't enjoyed since becoming the starter in Week 3. Star running back Saquon Barkley returned from a high ankle sprain in the Giants' 27-21 home loss to Arizona on Saturday. Tight end Evan Engram was also back in action after missing a game with an MCL sprain.

Wide receiver Golden State has played three games since serving a four-game league suspension. And the Giants are hopeful receiver Sterling Shepard can suit up after missing two games due to a concussion. Shepard was officially limited at Wednesday's practice, though he practiced on a limited basis all last week. All this presents another headache for Detroit coach Matt Patricia, whose team surrendered 42 points to Minnesota on Sunday.

"When they're all out there together, the problems that they create, it's going to be a difficult task for us," Patricia said. "For the first time, unfortunately, we're not going to have a chance to see it on film before we prepare. We're going to have to react to it on the field, because they haven't even seen it yet." Jones and his offensive line must improve off their performances against the Cardinals to make best use of those weapons. Jones was sacked eight times, fumbled three times -- two of which Arizona recovered -- and was intercepted once.

"The disappointment that he should feel should be in the ball-security piece," Giants coach Pat Shurmur said of Jones. "We have to secure the football. The turnovers are the thing that we obviously have to get a handle on. There were throws in the game, in less than ideal conditions to throw, that he made some really good throws." Detroit's Matthew Stafford was clicking all afternoon with Marvin Jones Jr. against the Vikings, but it wasn't enough in a 42-30 home loss. Stafford threw four touchdown passes to Jones and racked up 364 passing yards, his second highest total since Week 1, when he threw for 385 yards in an overtime game against Arizona.

The Lions will probably have to keep relying on Stafford's arm heavily, as top running back Kerryon Johnson was placed on injured reserve this week with a knee injury. Causing just as much as angst, at least in the Lions' locker room, was Tuesday's trade of safety Quandre Diggs to Seattle. Detroit received a fifth-round pick for Diggs, one of the most popular players on the team, and also sent a seventh-rounder to the Seahawks. Several Lions expressed their disappointment and anger on social media.

"Certainly, those decisions are very difficult. They're not taken lightly," Patricia said of the trade. "There are certainly things that we try to do to help the team get better in the long run for us, and certainly in a situation where we think moving forward hopefully, we have some players that can still help us, even if we do make a move like we did (Tuesday)." The other major injuries concerns for Detroit are cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) and defensive lineman Mike Daniels (foot), who didn't practice Wednesday.

