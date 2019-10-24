Sole, Abioye and Kumar suspended from bowling in international cricket

Tom Sole of Scotland, Abiodun Abioye of Nigeria and Selladore Kumar of Singapore have been suspended from bowling in international cricket after their actions were found illegal. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier's event panel confirmed the same here on Thursday.

Sole was reported by match officials during Scotland's match against Kenya on 19 October, Abioye in Nigeria's match against Canada on 21 October and Kumar during Singapore's match against Scotland on 18 October. Video footage of the players bowling in the ongoing tournament was shared with the Event Panel for review.

The Event Panel found the action illegal in accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations. Players' bowling action will be assessed at an ICC approved Testing Centre and only after their actions are found to be legal, the suspension will be removed. (ANI)

