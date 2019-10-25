International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Crazy things can happen, says Bottas of F1 title hopes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 02:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 02:17 IST
Motor racing-Crazy things can happen, says Bottas of F1 title hopes
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Valtteri Bottas needs a miracle to deny Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton a sixth Formula One title but the Finn is not completely ruling it out.

Hamilton has a 64-point lead with four races remaining and will clinch the crown in Mexico on Sunday if he scores 14 points more than Bottas. That may be a tall order, given that the Briton has managed that only once this season and Mexico has not favoured Mercedes in the last two years, but the chances of the battle going on beyond the following weekend in Texas are slim.

Bottas made clear on Thursday, however, that he had not given up all hope. "I'm not superstitious in any way really but crazy things can always happen, I believe," he told reporters at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez when asked whether he believed in miracles.

"I've seen many different crazy things. You never know," he added. Bottas won the previous race in Japan, his third victory of the campaign, and arrived in Mexico refreshed after a break in the Seychelles.

The permutations for Sunday are multiple but Hamilton must finish on the podium at the very least to have a chance of wrapping up things. "It's getting for sure tougher in each race," said Bottas. "But there's no point saying it's over because it isn't. It is when it actually happens.

"Obviously, it's a bit of a longshot, if I'm being realistic but we'll just focus on individual races and this weekend, like in Japan, really try to do the best I can and try to win the race." Mercedes have struggled in Mexico for the past two seasons, but Bottas expressed hope those problems might not reappear on Sunday.

"Last year we had a really difficult race, we were struggling a lot with the tyre dropoff. I don't know how many pitstops we did," he said. "The tyres are slightly harder this year, which could help, and it is a different car and very different setup...what we saw in Japan was we have a good race car and hopefully that will be the case on Sunday again."

The Finn said Mercedes, who had no driver on the podium in Mexico last year, had understood and analysed last year's problems. "We think we know what we should do and we try to fix and do better than last year," he added. "It was really related to the tyres and which kind of temperature window you operate them and make them last."

Also Read: Valtteri Bottas Declares 'Teamwork' is the Magic Ingredient in the Winning Formula as he Visits $27 Billion Megaproject in Malaysia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Cricket-New Zealand captain Williamson to miss England T20 series

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss next months home Twenty20 series against England due to a hip injury, New Zealand Cricket NZC said on Friday. Fast bowler Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in the five matches against England...

EU to decide on Brexit delay on Friday - or not, officials say

European Union envoys to Brussels will discuss on Friday the length of another delay to Brexit, with an official from the bloc saying the choice was between 3 months and a two-tier lag but warning that a decision might not come just yet. Ac...

UPDATE 5-Pence backs Hong Kong protests in China speech, slams NBA and Nike

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday accused China of curtailing rights and liberties in Hong Kong and blasted U.S. company Nike and the National Basketball Association for falling in line with Beijing in a disagreement over free spee...

EU to help fund Colombia peace process for additional four years

The European Union said on Thursday it would extend for four years funding to support implementation of Colombias peace accord with former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia FARC rebels, including an initial contribution of 33.5 million...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019