Redskins' Keenum exits with possible concussion
Redskins quarterback Case Keenum didn't start the second half of Washington's Thursday night game against the Minnesota Vikings because he was being evaluated for a concussion. It was unclear when Keenum sustained the head injury. He completed 12 of 16 passes for 130 yards in a first half that concluded with Washington trailing 13-6 in Minneapolis.
Rookie first-round draft choice Dwayne Haskins started the second half at quarterback for the Redskins. Veteran Colt McCoy was one of the team's inactives for the game. --Field Level Media
