International Development News
Development News Edition

Blue Jackets rally past Hurricanes for OT win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ohio
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 09:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 08:39 IST
Blue Jackets rally past Hurricanes for OT win
Image Credit: Twitter (@BlueJacketsNHL)

Cam Atkinson scored at 3:28 of overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Thursday night. Atkinson jammed in a crossing pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois inside the right post to finish a two-on-one for his third goal of the season. Ryan Murray had a goal and an assist and Alexandre Texier and Sonny Milano also scored goals for Columbus, which extended its point streak to six games (4-0-2). David Savard added two assists.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 21 of 24 shots for the Blue Jackets, who played their eighth straight one-goal game and fourth consecutive overtime contest. Dougie Hamilton, Ryan Dzingel and Sebastian Aho scored goals for Carolina. Petr Mrazek finished with 27 saves.

Columbus took a 1-0 lead at the 3:21 mark of the first period on Texier's second goal of the season. The score came at the end of a four-on-one rush when Emil Bemstrom carried the puck into the zone and hit Texier with a cross-ice at the top of the right circle, where he one-timed a shot past Mrazek. Carolina, coming off a five-day break following a 4-2 loss at Anaheim on Friday night, answered with three goals over the span of eight minutes to take a 3-1 lead after the first period.

Hamilton started the spurt with a wrist shot from the top of the slot for his sixth goal of the season, becoming the first NHL defenseman since the Montreal Canadiens' Sheldon Souray in 2006 to score six goals in the month of October. The Hurricanes then capitalized on two Blue Jackets turnovers in their defensive zone to score twice in the span of 49 seconds. Dzingel scored the first after Murray's stick snapped while trying to clear the puck. Martin Necas picked up the loose, then set up Dzingel with a backhand pass from the left side of the goal.

Aho made it 3-1 with his third goal of the season, deflecting Brett Pesce's shot from the high slot after Milano lost the puck in his skates. Columbus came back to tie it during a second period in which the Blue Jackets outshot the Hurricanes 15-3. Murray cut it to 3-2 with his first goal of the season, beating Mrazek on his glove side with a wrist shot from the left circle. Milano tied it less than five minutes later, breaking in from the left side after taking a bank pass of the boards from Savard and beating Mrazek with a backhand shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

OYO to expand footprint in Bihar, create 700 new jobs

Buoyed by its success in Bihar where it launched its operations four years ago, OYO Hotels and Homes aims at expanding its footprint in the state by investing in infrastructure and talent. The investment in infrastructure and talent will c...

Back injury forces Wawrinka out of Federer clash in Basel

Stan Wawrinka was forced to withdraw from Fridays Basel quarter-final showdown against best friend Roger Federer with a back injury, just an hour after struggling past Americas Frances Tiafoe in a grueling second-round clash. The bad news i...

Cousins, Vikings' defense too much for Redskins

Kirk Cousins completed 23 of 26 passes for 285 yards against his former team as the Minnesota Vikings recorded a 19-9 victory over the Washington Redskins on Thursday night in Minneapolis. Dan Bailey kicked four field goals, and Stefon Digg...

Tiger Woods shares lead as weather delays new Japan US PGA Tour event

The second round of the US PGA Tours inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan was postponed on Friday because of heavy rain with Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland leading the 78-player event. Officials made the decision half an hour before the sche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019