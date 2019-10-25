International Development News
Redskins' Peterson moves to 6th in career rushing yards

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson moved into sixth place on the NFL's all-time rushing list with a 29-yard scamper during the middle of the third quarter of Washington's Thursday night game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. The run raised Peterson's career total to 13,692 yards, surpassing former San Diego Chargers star LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684). Peterson passed former Rams and Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (13,662) earlier in the third quarter.

Peterson, 34, finished the game with 76 yards on 14 carries, bringing his career total to 13,701 rushing yards. He is exactly 400 yards behind the NFL's No. 5 all-time rusher, Curtis Martin. Both Tomlinson and Bettis are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Shortly before the game ended, as the video board at U.S. Bank Stadium showed Peterson on the sideline while announcing his accomplishment, the crowd gave the running back a standing ovation. Peterson spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Vikings. NFL's top 10 career rushing-yards leaders

1. Emmitt Smith+ -- 18,355 2. Walter Payton+ -- 16,726

3. Barry Sanders+ -- 15,269 4. Frank Gore* -- 15,136

5. Curtis Martin+ -- 14,101 6. Adrian Peterson* -- 13,701

7. LaDainian Tomlinson+ -- 13,684 8. Jerome Bettis+ -- 13,662

9. Eric Dickerson+ -- 13,259 10. Tony Dorsett+ -- 12,739

+ In Pro Football Hall of Fame * Active player

