Dolphins get no breaks with Rudolph back for Steelers

If the Miami Dolphins, in search of their first win, were hoping they wouldn't see Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph when the teams meet Monday night at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, they will likely be disappointed. Rudolph has been released from concussion protocol and cleared to start against the 0-6 Dolphins.

"I'm excited to get back out there," a confident-sounding Rudolph told reporters. "I'm not going to be gun-shy at all. If anything, I'm going to be seeking contact." Rudolph will be making his fourth start since Ben Roethlisberger sustained a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2, and his first since sustaining a concussion against Baltimore in Week 5. Third-stringer Devlin Hodges started Pittsburgh's most recent game, a 24-17 win over the Chargers in Los Angeles.

A bye last week helped ensure Rudolph would be healthy enough to start against the Dolphins, and coach Mike Tomlin quashed any hint of a quarterback controversy when he insisted the starting job is Rudolph's as long as he his healthy. The Steelers (2-4) will be playing their first game without Pro Bowl defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who suffered a season-ending pectoral injury against the Chargers. His is, however, the Steelers' only significant new injury.

"We've got a lot of guys who can step up," Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt said. "I don't think we have to change up a lot; just trust in what we're doing. Schematically nothing is going to change." Tuitt isn't Pittsburgh's only significant absence, however, as the Steelers will be without linebacker Anthony Chickillo. The fifth-year pro was placed on the reserve/commissioner exempt list after being arrested during the bye weekend for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

As for Miami, the club isn't dealing with any injuries at quarterback, but that doesn't mean all is settled behind the center. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick has again won the job over Josh Rosen after passing for 282 yards and a touchdown, plus running for another score, last week in a 31-21 loss at Buffalo -- although Rosen was limited at practice Thursday because of a neck problem.

"I look at it as a week-to-week proposition," Fitzpatrick, 36, said. "I'm pouring everything I have into the Steelers right now." And that means preparing for a Pittsburgh defense that is middle of the pack, giving up 354.3 yards (15th) and 21.8 points (14th) a game, but still can pack a punch.

"The Steelers, people can say whatever they want about their record and everything else, but this is a very good defense," Fitzpatrick said. "The speed that they have at all positions, how physical they are up front -- they're very talented. "It goes along with the history of the Steelers. Since 2007 when I was a Bengal and started playing them, they play a certain brand of football, and this year is no different."

Although the Dolphins keep piling up losses, coach Brian Flores doesn't expect the Steelers to enter the game banking on the win. "In this league, I don't think there's a coach out there that's underestimating another team," Flores said. "Hopefully, they see that we're going to compete and fight."

At the same time, Flores said, Miami still has to learn how to win. "I think there's a lot that goes into it. Every play counts. I think that's the first piece to it ... because you don't know which one is going to be the difference between winning and losing," Flores said.

"To me, the next part is, there are critical moments in the game. ... As a team, we need to recognize that and play our best football right then. "We're lacking in a lot of those areas."

Dolphins safety Reshad Jones (chest) and center Daniel Kilgore (knee), who both missed the Buffalo game, had not returned to practice as of Thursday.

