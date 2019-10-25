International Development News
Development News Edition

INFIDIGIT Wins Two Gold Awards for Dream11

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 12:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 12:10 IST

 It has been a double bonanza for the fast-growing SEO Company, INFIDIGIT, as it has landed with two prestigious awards for its work with one of India's Biggest fantasy sports platform, Dream11. INFIDIGIT won a Gold at Indian Content Leadership Award for the Best Content in a Search Marketing Campaign category, and another gold at Digital Enterprise Award for the Best Content-Driven Digital Campaign category, both for its skilful work during the latest IPL season.

INFIDIGIT's team of knowledgeable search marketing and content professionals worked closely with the Dream11 team to score these two big wins. Their SEO services also employed a hyper-focused and well-thought-out content strategy to make their online presence felt and achieve their revenue targets at a whirlwind speed.

Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and Managing Director of INFIDIGIT said, "It is exciting to win two coveted gold awards in such a short span and have our efforts recognized. These awards have acted as a tremendous morale booster for both the DREAM11 and INFIDIGIT teams. Harsh and his team have been very supportive of our ideas and recommendations, making it easier for us to do what we do best."

About INFIDIGIT:

INFIDIGIT is a digital marketing company based in India. The company is known for helping large brands optimize its marketing spends by achieving high ROI for them on digital investments. This young team of digital marketing experts strongly believes that data drives decisions and spearheads the SEO industry in Asia. The team has delivered exceptional results, bringing in laurels such as the Search Engine Land Awards, DMA ECHO Awards, Indian Digital Marketing Awards, among many more.

About DREAM11:

Dream11 is India's Biggest Sports Gaming platform with 7 Crore+ users playing Fantasy Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Basketball and Hockey. It is a Game of Skill that offers Indian sports fans a platform to showcase their sports knowledge. Fans can create their own team made up of real-life players from upcoming matches, score points based on their on-field performance and compete with other fans. Dream11 helps sports fans increase their engagement and connect deeper with the sport they love by being a team owner, not just a spectator.

Dream11 is the Official Fantasy Game partner of the The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), VIVO Indian Premier League (VIVO IPL), International Council of Cricket (ICC), VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Hero Indian Super League (ISL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), International Hockey Federation (FIH), Big Bash League (BBL), European Cricket League (ECL), European T20 Slam, Karnataka Premier League (KPL) and the T20 Mumbai League. In April 2019, Dream11 became the first Indian gaming company to enter the 'Unicorn Club'.

A Series D funded company, Dream11 was founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth. Dream11 has been ranked #10 among India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces in 2019 and was recognised as one of the top 10 innovative companies in India by Fast Company in 2019. Kalaari Capital, Think Investments, Multiples Equity, Tencent and Steadview Capital are the marquee investors in Dream11.

Log on to

www.dream11.com

Get our Apps: iOS | Android

Media Contact :
Ankit Thakkar
ankit@infidigit.com
+91-9022051025
Executive Assistant to MD
INFIDIGIT Consultants Pvt Ltd

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Pollution levels in India's capital hit the worst this year

Pollution levels in Indias capital New Delhi have hit their worst for the second time in October -- earning a very poor rating and indicating air quality could deteriorate further after the Hindu festival of Diwali.The air quality index, wh...

China resolutely opposes U.S. Vice President's comments on HK

China on Friday said it is extremely indignant about a speech by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence that accused China of curtailing the rights and liberties of people Hong Kong and resolutely opposes his comments.Foreign ministry spokeswoman H...

Sachin Pilot condemns killing of Rajathan's truck driver in Shopian by terrorists

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday condemned the killings of two people by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian. Pilot claimed that one of the deceased was a truck driver from Alwar district who was carrying milk for...

Vistara to start daily flights on Mumbai-Colombo route from Nov 25

Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday said it will start daily non-stop flights on the Mumbai-Colombo route from November 25 this year. Colombo will be the fourth international destination for the airline, it said.Since August this year, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019