INFIDIGIT Wins Two Gold Awards for Dream11

It has been a double bonanza for the fast-growing SEO Company, INFIDIGIT, as it has landed with two prestigious awards for its work with one of India's Biggest fantasy sports platform, Dream11. INFIDIGIT won a Gold at Indian Content Leadership Award for the Best Content in a Search Marketing Campaign category, and another gold at Digital Enterprise Award for the Best Content-Driven Digital Campaign category, both for its skilful work during the latest IPL season.

INFIDIGIT's team of knowledgeable search marketing and content professionals worked closely with the Dream11 team to score these two big wins. Their SEO services also employed a hyper-focused and well-thought-out content strategy to make their online presence felt and achieve their revenue targets at a whirlwind speed.

Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and Managing Director of INFIDIGIT said, "It is exciting to win two coveted gold awards in such a short span and have our efforts recognized. These awards have acted as a tremendous morale booster for both the DREAM11 and INFIDIGIT teams. Harsh and his team have been very supportive of our ideas and recommendations, making it easier for us to do what we do best."

About INFIDIGIT:

INFIDIGIT is a digital marketing company based in India. The company is known for helping large brands optimize its marketing spends by achieving high ROI for them on digital investments. This young team of digital marketing experts strongly believes that data drives decisions and spearheads the SEO industry in Asia. The team has delivered exceptional results, bringing in laurels such as the Search Engine Land Awards, DMA ECHO Awards, Indian Digital Marketing Awards, among many more.

About DREAM11:

Dream11 is India's Biggest Sports Gaming platform with 7 Crore+ users playing Fantasy Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Basketball and Hockey. It is a Game of Skill that offers Indian sports fans a platform to showcase their sports knowledge. Fans can create their own team made up of real-life players from upcoming matches, score points based on their on-field performance and compete with other fans. Dream11 helps sports fans increase their engagement and connect deeper with the sport they love by being a team owner, not just a spectator.

Dream11 is the Official Fantasy Game partner of the The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), VIVO Indian Premier League (VIVO IPL), International Council of Cricket (ICC), VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Hero Indian Super League (ISL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), International Hockey Federation (FIH), Big Bash League (BBL), European Cricket League (ECL), European T20 Slam, Karnataka Premier League (KPL) and the T20 Mumbai League. In April 2019, Dream11 became the first Indian gaming company to enter the 'Unicorn Club'.

A Series D funded company, Dream11 was founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth. Dream11 has been ranked #10 among India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces in 2019 and was recognised as one of the top 10 innovative companies in India by Fast Company in 2019. Kalaari Capital, Think Investments, Multiples Equity, Tencent and Steadview Capital are the marquee investors in Dream11.

Log on to

www.dream11.com

Get our Apps: iOS | Android