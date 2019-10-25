International Development News
Want youngsters to establish themselves and do well for country: MSK Prasad

Indian cricket team's chief selector, MSK Prasad, is keen to see youngsters come forward and do well for the country.

Indian cricket team’s chief selector MSK Prasad (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian cricket team's chief selector, MSK Prasad, is keen to see youngsters come forward and do well for the country. "I want youngsters to improve themselves and perform better for the nation," Prasad told ANI on Friday.

When asked about the new regime of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and selection committee meeting with newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Prasad said: "It was a very, very healthy discussion with Sourav Ganguly. Certain points were discussed about the way forward, you know all of us were there, all the selection committee." "Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were also there and I must say it was a really very healthy discussion. I am hopeful and sure Sourav will lead from the front as he was during his cricketing days", he added.

Prasad also opined over MS Dhoni saying that they are backing youngsters post-World Cup. "Post-World Cup, we are moving forward and especially we are backing youngsters and want them to establish themselves and do well for India", he said.

India's squad for the T20I and Test series against Bangladesh was announced on Thursday. Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube found a spot in the 15-man squad for the shortest format of the game. Rishabh Pant is also present in both Test and T20I squads.

"Also giving chance to Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson is part of it. As I said, we are backing youngsters. We need to see Pant's performance as he is a young and talented player. We just want players to do well," Prasad concluded. (ANI)

