REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

RUGBY UNION WORLDCUP WAL ZAF/PREVIEW Rugby-Little to choose between Springboks and Wales in second semi

TOKYO - With South Africa feeling they are close to perfecting their attritional game-plan and Wales having long ago decided that defence can be the best form of attack, Sunday's second World Cup semi-final will probably not bring many surprises. GOLF-JAPAN/

Zozo Championship finish pushed back to Monday after Friday washout CHIBA, Japan - The Zozo Championship will finish on Monday, 24 hours later than scheduled, after torrential rain washed out Friday's play without a shot being struck, tournament officials announced.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-MUN/PREVIEW Man United wary of Norwich threat at Carrow Road - Solskjaer

Norwich City are a courageous side who play a brand of football that can trouble stronger opponents and Manchester United could have a tough time getting a result at Carrow Road on Sunday, the Old Trafford club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. UPCOMING

TENNIS TENNIS-BASEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel Action from the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors Basel - an ATP World Tour 500 event.

25 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT TENNIS-WTAELITE/

Tennis - WTA Elite Trophy The WTA hosts its Elite Trophy in Zhuhai.

Oct 26 TENNIS-VIENNA/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open Action from the semi-finals of the Vienna Open - an ATP World Tour 500 event.

26 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT TENNIS-BASEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel Action from the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors Basel - an ATP World Tour 500 event.

26 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-MEXICO/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Mexican Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix. 25 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ICE HOCKEY ICEHOCKEY-WOMEN/

Ice Hockey - Golden memories brighten dark days for Canadian Olympians Many of Canada's top women's ice hockey players are using golden memories to help see them through dark days of uncertainty as the fight to rebuild a fractured sport drags on with no end in sight.

25 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-LEI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Leicester City

25 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Aston Villa Manchester City play Aston Villa in the Premier League.

26 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-LEC-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lecce v Juventus Lecce host Juventus in a Serie A match

26 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-UNB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Union Berlin Bayern Munich play Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga.

26 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund Schalke 04 face Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga.

26 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT GOLF

GOLF-JAPAN/ (PIX) Golf - PGA Tour - Zozo Championships in Japan

After Friday's round was washed out, the second round has been rescheduled to begin early on Saturday morning. Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland share the first-round lead on six-under-par 64 Oct 26

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-ZAF/PREVIEW

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales v South Africa - News conferences & training Wales and South Africa prepare for the second Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama.

Oct 26 RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-NZL/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v New Zealand England play New Zealand in the first Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama.

26 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

