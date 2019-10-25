International Development News
Development News Edition

Bangladesh train for India tour after ending strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 20:34 IST
Bangladesh train for India tour after ending strike

Dhaka, Oct 25 (AFP) Members of the Bangladesh cricket team joined a training camp for next month's tour of India on Friday, formally ending their strike for better pay and benefits. The players called off their strike late on Wednesday as the Bangladesh Cricket Board accepted most of their demands, including a 50 percent pay hike for first-class players, expansion of national pay contracts and a share in BCB's revenue.

Announced by national Test and Twenty20 captain Shakib Al Hasan, the strike had cast doubt on Bangladesh's tour of India featuring three Twenty20 internationals and two Tests. Shakib had to skip the opening training session due to illness but other players joined the session, attended by South African head coach Russell Domingo.

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori also joined as Bangladesh's spin bowling coach on Friday, replacing India's Sunil Joshi. Vettori, the Black Caps' record wicket-taker who retired in 2015, will work for 100 days leading up to next year's World Twenty20 in Australia.

The arrival of the new spin coach was eagerly welcomed by Arafat Sunny, who was recalled for the India Twenty20s after three years in the wilderness. "As a left-arm spinner, I always followed his bowling. He is a great left-arm spinner. He is my coach now. Today is his first day, so let's see, we have more practice sessions coming," said Sunny.

Sunny has not played for Bangladesh since he was suspended during the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 for an illegal bowling action. He also spent two months in jail after posting intimate photos of his girlfriend on social media. "He was an international player and also did coaching in IPL. So maybe if I talk with him and get some advice on how I can improve, it will be better for me," Sunny said.

Bangladesh will start their India tour with the first Twenty20 international in Delhi on November 3. The team are expected to depart on October 30. (AFP) ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Hezbollah warns of chaos, civil war in Lebanon

Hezbollah warned on Friday that a power vacuum could tip Lebanon into civil war, suggesting that adversaries including the United States and Israel were seeking to exploit an unprecedented wave of demonstrations to provoke conflict. Lebanon...

Irdai slaps Rs 4 cr fine on SBI Life Insurance

Insurance regulator Irdai on Friday slapped a penalty of Rs 4 crore on SBI Life Insurance for violation of regulatory norms. As directed under the respective charges, the penalty shall be remitted by the life insurer by debiting shareholder...

Rome public workers strike over state of city, national strike disrupts flights

Trade unions in Rome staged a general strike on Friday to denounce what they said was the dire management of the Italian capital by Mayor Virginia Raggi and her ruling 5-Star Movement administration. Workers from more than a dozen firms con...

BJP, JJP strike alliance in Haryana, regional party to get Dy CM post: Amit Shah

The BJP on Friday clinched an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party, which has won 10 seats in the 90-member assembly, by offering the it the post of deputy chief minister. BJP president Amit Shah announced at a press conference held with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019