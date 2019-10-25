International Development News
Development News Edition

World Military Games: Deepak enters finals in men's light-fly 46-49 kg boxing category

India's boxer Deepak has entered the finals of the men's light-fly 46-49 kg weight category and he will be playing the summit clash on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Wuhan
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 20:55 IST
World Military Games: Deepak enters finals in men's light-fly 46-49 kg boxing category
World Military Games . Image Credit: ANI

By Ravi Jalhotra India's boxer Deepak has entered the finals of the men's light-fly 46-49 kg weight category and he will be playing the summit clash on Saturday.

In the second game of the men's bantamweight category 52-56 kg, India's Chirag lost to Mangolia's Kharkhuu Enkh Amar. With this loss, Chirag had to settle with the bronze medal. Talking to ANI about his win, Deepak said: "The bouts so far have been good and the score is 5-0 now. I am confident of giving my best in the finals and bringing gold for the country. I feel fortunate to have participated in this tournament and reach the finals. It boosts your confidence and experience. I am planning to change the weight category ahead and perform well. I want to create a space in 52 kg. I always play with focus. I am not nervous about tomorrow."

The bronze medal winner Chirag said: "This bout was good and it was the first international tournament. Despite not qualifying for finals I am not discouraged. I will be playing for India. I was a little nervous but I am learning so that I don't repeat my mistakes. I have given my 100 per cent." Coach Jai Singh lauded both Chirag and Deepak for their performance in the tournament. "Both the matches were good. Chirag did an outstanding job today. Deepak has won the semi-finals and reached finals now. We will be training him for the Gold medal. We will get benefit from the Olympics qualifier. We always learn something," he said.

Singh further said that there were a lot of expectations from Amit Panghal. He said that Panghal is a big player and will take the learning curve from this tournament to spring good performances in future. (ANI)

Also Read: Military World Games: Boxer Deepak enters final, race walker K T Irfan misses medal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Reports: Cavs, Osman agree to 4-year, $31M deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached a four-year deal worth 30.8 million with starting small forward Cedi Osman, according to multiple reports. Osman, 24, was acquired by the Cavaliers in a draft night deal in 2015 and joined the team prior...

ATK pump in five past Hyderabad in ISL

Former champions ATK got off to a flying start at home, banging in five goals past debutants Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League clash at the Saltlake Stadium here on Friday. ATK probably sealed the deal in the first 45 minutes itself...

Nepal gang-rape victim sees attackers convicted after years-long battle

By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU, Oct 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Nepali woman who was gang raped as a child finally saw her attackers convicted this week after a years-long legal battle that took her to the countrys highest court, but said ...

High fibre, yogurt diet reduces lung cancer risk: Study

Risk of lung cancer can be reduced by consuming a diet which is high in fibre and yogurt, says a study. The benefits of a diet high in fibre and yogurt have already been established for cardiovascular disease and gastrointestinal cancer. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019