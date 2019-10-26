Raiders RB Jacobs has own scale for pain

Josh Jacobs isn't too concerned about being listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Texas. The Oakland Raiders rookie sensation running back has his own pain scale for his injured right shoulder.

"It would have to be broke for me not to play," Jacobs said. "That's what I told (the coaches)." The player who leads all rookies with 554 rushing yards -- and ranks eighth overall -- is hitting his stride with back-to-back performances of 123 and 124 yards.

"The guy's a stud," Raiders quarterback Derek Carr told reporters. "He's one of the best backs in the NFL. He's a rookie so they'll give him another year or two before they say it. But talent-wise, he's one of the best running backs in the NFL. (He) can do everything." Jacobs suffered the shoulder injury on his first carry of last Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

He soon ripped off a 42-yard run but aggravated the shoulder and briefly left the field to get a pain-killing injection. He returned and ended up touching the ball 24 times -- 21 carries, three receptions. "I like to play," Jacobs said. "I like to compete. It was in a point in the game where we were still competing, trying to win. So, the biggest thing for me was trying to get back on the field as soon as possible."

Jacobs was a limited practice participant on Friday. Raiders coach Jon Gruden is keeping an eye on Jacobs, a first-round pick out of Alabama.

"He's a young player, obviously," Gruden said. "We expect him to play, but we'll have to see how it goes." Receiver Tyrell Williams (foot) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf) also are listed as questionable for Oakland.

