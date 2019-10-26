International Development News
Development News Edition

Pressure builds on Solskjaer to provide creative solutions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Norwich
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 10:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 10:02 IST
Pressure builds on Solskjaer to provide creative solutions

Norwich (United Kingdom), Oct 26 (AFP) Manchester United travel to Norwich on Sunday hoping the promising performance to hold Premier League leaders Liverpool last weekend proves to be a turning point in their season rather than another false dawn. A 1-1 draw against the European champions still left United just two points above the relegation zone in 14th place after their worst start to a league season in 33 years.

Back then Ron Atkinson was sacked to pave the way for Alex Ferguson's arrival at Old Trafford, but United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been emphatic in his belief that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the man to turn things around. Solskjaer managed to avoid matching another unwanted club record of 12 away games without a win with a 1-0 victory at Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday, his first on the road since being appointed on a permanent basis in March.

The Norwegian was credited for his tactical shift to a 3-5-2 that restricted Liverpool to precious few chances. But ahead of a trip to Carrow Road, the pressure is on Solskjaer to show he has the creative solutions to break down the sides United are expected to beat in the lower reaches of the table.

United are unbeaten in their four Premier League games against those in the top five so far this season. Chelsea were thrashed 4-0 on the opening weekend of the campaign, Leicester beaten 1-0 and Arsenal held 1-1 at Old Trafford.

But Solskjaer's men have looked toothless in defeats to Crystal Palace, West Ham and Newcastle, as well as draws at Southampton and Wolves. Even in Belgrade in midweek, the visitors needed a penalty to find the net as Anthony Martial scored from the spot on his first start since August.

The win over Chelsea in Frank Lampard's first game in charge is the only time in the last 19 fixtures that United have managed to score more than a solitary goal. The decision to allow Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave for Inter Milan without replacements being drafted in has already backfired.

However, Solskjaer is placing his faith in Martial's return to remedy his side's lack of goals. "We've not created as many as we'd have liked and not scored as many as we'd have liked," he said.

"Now Anthony is back, he got a goal, and I'm sure we'll see us improve as a team with Anthony in the side. He does gives us something different." Martial, though, is the only senior player Solskjaer will have back for this weekend with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Luke Shaw all still missing. "We're working very hard to get them fit and, hopefully, we can get them back soon," said Solskjaer. "I'm not going to put a deadline on it but it won't be long, hopefully." AFP KHS KHS

KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Motorcycling-Australian MotoGP qualifying cancelled due to high winds

Qualifying for the Australian MotoGP race was rescheduled for Sunday morning, subject to weather conditions, after being wiped out by high winds at the Phillip Island circuit on Saturday. The decision was made on safety grounds after Portug...

US lawmakers seek access of foreign journalists, congressmen to Kashmir, writes to Indian envoy

Seeking free access of foreign journalists and congressmen to Kashmir, six American lawmakers have written to Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, claiming that the picture portrayed by India in the Valley is different from t...

Engage us for developing new AIIMS in country, CPWD urges Health Ministry

The Central Public Works Department has requested the Union Health Ministry to engage it in developing new AIIMS in various parts of the country. In a letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan, CPWD Director General P...

NBA roundup: Doncic's triple-double leads Mavs over Pels

Luka Doncic had a triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks held off host the New Orleans Pelicans 123-116 on Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the season. Doncic, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year who had 34 points to lead the Mavericks to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019