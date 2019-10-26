International Development News
Development News Edition

Tennis-Osaka hopes format familiarity brings better result at WTA Finals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 12:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 12:42 IST
Tennis-Osaka hopes format familiarity brings better result at WTA Finals
Image Credit: Flickr

Twelve months on from her debut appearance at the WTA Finals, two-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka is hoping to put the lessons learned into practice as she looks for improved performance in the end-of-season tournament. Osaka made her breakthrough in 2018 with her win over Serena Williams in the final of the U.S. Open, a victory that helped secure a place at her first tour championships final last year.

But three defeats saw the then 21-year-old exit the competition at the end of the group phase as Elina Svitolina went on to win the title in Singapore. The Japanese right-hander, however, bounced back in style, winning the Australian Open in January before finishing the season ranked third in the world after claiming victories at the China Open and the Pan Pacific Open in Japan.

"I think it's a really good way to end the year and I hope that I play well compared to last year," she said. "Last year the end of the year was just so hectic for me, and I didn't really remember anything. Honestly, by the time I got here, I was just so tired."

Osaka added: "I definitely think last year helped me in the way that I kind of know the format more. Before last year, I haven't played round-robin since I was, like, eight or 10." Osaka begins her challenge at the $14 million event against Petra Kvitova after being drawn against the Czech as well as world No.1 Ashleigh Barty and Belinda Bencic in the Red Group.

Players face off against one another in the round-robin format, with the top two in each group progressing to Saturday's semi-finals. "I think it should be fun," she said of Sunday's match against Kvitova, who she defeated in the final of the Australian Open.

"I think she's one of the players, few players, that sort of treat you very nicely after the match no matter if she wins or loses. She always gives you a smile. Osaka comes into the event off the back of a successful run during the WTA's Asian swing.

Maintaining her on-court discipline has been key, she said. "I tried to be as focused as I could every point, which for me is something very difficult to do because my mind tends to wander a lot. I think you can see it sometimes," she said.

"So just continuing that, trying to be as focused as I can. I think I don't have much of a choice here because I'm playing against the best players."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Khattar unanimously elected as BJP's legislative party leader in Haryana

Eds Dropping words in headline Chandigarh, Oct 26 PTI&#160;Manohar Lal Khattar was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Haryana here on Saturday.The announcement was made by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. P...

Rugby-Wales centre Davies confident of playing semis despite knee concerns

Wales centre Jonathan Davies may not be at his fittest because of a knee injury but the 31-year-old is confident he would be able to play Sundays Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa. Davies said there were initial fears he would...

Tennis-Osaka hopes format familiarity brings better result at WTA Finals

Twelve months on from her debut appearance at the WTA Finals, two-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka is hoping to put the lessons learned into practice as she looks for improved performance in the end-of-season tournament. Osaka made her br...

US meets China, Russia and Pakistan to talk Afghan peace

Islamabad, Oct 26 AP Representatives of Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan agreed Friday that negotiation is the only road to peace in Afghanistan, including an early resumption of direct US talks with the Taliban. The day-long t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019