International Development News
Development News Edition

Chennaiyin FC coach Gregory hits out at referee

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 21:32 IST
Chennaiyin FC coach Gregory hits out at referee
Image Credit: pixabay

Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory on Saturday hit out at the refereeing in the ISL after his side was denied a penalty in their opening game against FC Goa. "It was a clear cut penalty. It was unbelievable that the referee and the linesman did not make the decision. If that referee made that decision in Europe, he would never referee a game in the top level. He would be banished to the lower levels.

"In India, however, he will probably referee again this weekend. The standard of refereeing needs to improve," he told reporters here on the eve of CFC's home game against Mumbai City FC. Gregory was unhappy with the referee Pranjal Banerjee's decision not to award a penalty to CFC after FC Goa's Seriton Fernandes brought down CFC forward Dragos Firtulescu in their away match on October 23.

He took a dig at the quality of refereeing in ISL, which he said had not improved. "The league has improved in so many ways. The tactical knowledge, the coaches have brought and the standards of Indian players have improved, their football knowledge has improved. The foreign players have improved.

"The teams have improved. Unfortunately, the quality of refereeing has not improved at all. The fifth goal by ATK was a handball. The level of officiating needs to improve because everything else is improving," he added. Gregory also said the team needed some time to get the chemistry going.

"I think we have a very talented team this season, just we require some time to get the chemistry going. We're hoping to celebrate a win with our fans at the end of tomorrow's game," he added. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa confirmed that center-back Mato Grgic has been ruled out of the game after the knock he picked up in Kochi while influential midfielder Paulo Machado, who was also injured in that game, remained doubtful.

Pratik Chaudhari will partner Sarthak Golui in defense as Mumbai will mostly have to field an all-Indian back four. But Mumbai's attack will concern Chennaiyin as the Islanders are known to play on the counter with star striker Amine Chermiti in splendid form, having scored the winner in Kochi. Add Modou Sougou and Carlos to the mix and Mumbai will certainly pose a lot of questions to the Chennaiyin defense.

"We played against them (Chennaiyin) in pre-season. I watched their team against Goa. That is why I think they will give a difficult game for us. The most important thing is to focus on what we can do," Costa added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

Science News Roundup: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022; Post-apocalyptic fossils show rise of mammals after dinosaur demise

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Huge crowds join grassroots march for jailed Catalan leaders

Hundreds of thousands of Catalans marched peacefully through Barcelona on Saturday in support of calls to free jailed separatist leaders, after the regions mayors demanded it is allowed to map out its own political future. The city has witn...

Light and Sound show offers glimpses of Army's contribution

A Light and Sound show highlighting contribution of the Indian Army to the nation since Independence was inaugurated at the National War Memorial here on the eve of 73rd Infantry Day. Lt Gen S K Saini, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief o...

Three held after shootout with police in Delhi's Qutabgarh area

Three members of the infamous Gogi gang were arrested on Saturday, following a shootout with police in northwest Delhis Qutabgarh area, officials said. The accused have been identified as Sachin 24, a resident of Rohinis Sector-20 area, Vis...

Our team is prepared: Rani Rampal on upcoming FIH Olympic qualifier against USA

As Indian womens hockey team gears up to play the FIH Olympic qualifier against the US, skipper Rani Rampal on Saturday said the team is ready for the game and they have done preparations to come out with all guns blazing. Our team is prepa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019