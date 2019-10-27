Bruins top Blues in Cup Final rematch behind Rask

Tuukka Rask stopped all 26 shots he faced, David Pastrnak extended his goal streak to five games and the Boston Bruins beat the visiting St. Louis Blues 3-0 Saturday night in a rematch of last season's Stanley Cup Final. Rask picked up his second shutout of the season as the Bruins got revenge in the same building where they lost a decisive Game 7 to the Blues in June. Pastrnak's goal was his ninth during his streak, and Anders Bjork also scored in Boston's second straight victory.

Brandon Carlo added an empty-netter for Boston with 49 seconds left. Jordan Binnington had 21 saves for St. Louis, which had a two-game winning streak end.

The game was testy from the start, Boston captain Zdeno Chara laying out St. Louis' Oskar Sundqvist with a hit 38 seconds in. Brayden Schenn stepped in, and he and Chara went off for offsetting roughing penalties. Perhaps a motivator was that Sundqvist was suspended a game during the Stanley Cup Final for a dangerous hit from behind on Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

Boston's Torey Krug and St. Louis' David Perron would get tangled up at 6:13 of the period, resulting in another pair of offsetting penalties. With Perron back in the box for holding later in the first, Pastrnak connected on a one-timer that trickled past Binnington after the goaltender got a piece for a 1-0 Bruins lead at 14:59. Brad Marchand assisted to extend his points streak to nine games, while Pastrnak has points in eight straight.

The Bruins have also scored power-play goals in six consecutive contests. Boston doubled its lead at 9:31 of the second period when Bjork took advantage of a 3-on-2 to one-time a shot into the top of the net and end a 17-game goalless drought. Grzelcyk and Danton Heinen assisted.

Rask survived a hectic St. Louis power play midway through the second to preserve his clean sheet. The Blues went 0-for-4 on the man advantage. St. Louis played without forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who is out at least through Sunday's game at Detroit with an upper-body injury sustained Thursday.

