International Development News
Development News Edition

Bruins top Blues in Cup Final rematch behind Rask

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 07:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 07:19 IST
Bruins top Blues in Cup Final rematch behind Rask
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBruins)

Tuukka Rask stopped all 26 shots he faced, David Pastrnak extended his goal streak to five games and the Boston Bruins beat the visiting St. Louis Blues 3-0 Saturday night in a rematch of last season's Stanley Cup Final. Rask picked up his second shutout of the season as the Bruins got revenge in the same building where they lost a decisive Game 7 to the Blues in June. Pastrnak's goal was his ninth during his streak, and Anders Bjork also scored in Boston's second straight victory.

Brandon Carlo added an empty-netter for Boston with 49 seconds left. Jordan Binnington had 21 saves for St. Louis, which had a two-game winning streak end.

The game was testy from the start, Boston captain Zdeno Chara laying out St. Louis' Oskar Sundqvist with a hit 38 seconds in. Brayden Schenn stepped in, and he and Chara went off for offsetting roughing penalties. Perhaps a motivator was that Sundqvist was suspended a game during the Stanley Cup Final for a dangerous hit from behind on Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

Boston's Torey Krug and St. Louis' David Perron would get tangled up at 6:13 of the period, resulting in another pair of offsetting penalties. With Perron back in the box for holding later in the first, Pastrnak connected on a one-timer that trickled past Binnington after the goaltender got a piece for a 1-0 Bruins lead at 14:59. Brad Marchand assisted to extend his points streak to nine games, while Pastrnak has points in eight straight.

The Bruins have also scored power-play goals in six consecutive contests. Boston doubled its lead at 9:31 of the second period when Bjork took advantage of a 3-on-2 to one-time a shot into the top of the net and end a 17-game goalless drought. Grzelcyk and Danton Heinen assisted.

Rask survived a hectic St. Louis power play midway through the second to preserve his clean sheet. The Blues went 0-for-4 on the man advantage. St. Louis played without forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who is out at least through Sunday's game at Detroit with an upper-body injury sustained Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

UPDATE 4-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. President Trump to make a "major statement" on Sunday - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to make a major statement at the White House at 9 a.m. EST 1300 GMT on Sunday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said late on Saturday.Gidley gave no further details, and it was unclear what the topic of T...

Westbrook passes Magic, Rockets survive Pelicans

Russell Westbrook surpassed Magic Johnson in career triple-doubles, and the host Houston Rockets held on for a 126-123 win over the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Westbrook notched 28 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for h...

Love's near triple-double leads Cavs over Pacers

Kevin Love came one assist shy of a triple-double, Tristan Thompson scored 25 points, and the host Cleveland Cavaliers held off a late rally to beat the Indiana Pacers, 110-99, Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland led almost wi...

Penguins score 3 in third, Murray shuts out Stars

Goaltender Matt Murray stopped 25 shots, and Dominik Kahun, Bryan Rust and Brandon Tanev scored third-period goals Saturday as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins downed the Dallas Stars 3-0. For Murray, it was his 11th career shutout, his fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019