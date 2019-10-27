International Development News
Wild dump Kings with final-period flurry

Image Credit: Twitter (@mnwild)

Alex Stalock stopped 30 shots and Matt Dumba had two primary assists as the Minnesota Wild scored the final four goals of the game while cruising to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Jared Spurgeon, Mikko Koivu, Joel Eriksson Ek, Eric Staal and Gerald Mayhew scored goals for Minnesota, which improved to 9-1-4 in its last 14 games against Los Angeles. It was also the third win in the last four games for the Wild.

Ben Hutton scored his first goal of the season for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick finished with 22 saves for the Kings. Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Dumba fired a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that deflected into the top left corner of the net off of the thigh pad of Mayhew, stationed in front of the goal. It was Mayhew's second goal of the season.

The Wild nearly made it 2-0 in the opening seconds of the second period but Dumba's shot from the top of the slot caromed off the crossbar. Hutton then tied it four minutes later with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that clanged in off the left post.

Staal put the Wild back in front at the 17:04 mark when he finished a two-on-one break with a wrist shot from the left dot over Quick's glove and into the top right corner of the net. It was his third goal of the season, with all coming in the last three games. Eriksson Ek increased Minnesota's lead to 3-1 just 28 seconds into the third period when he whacked in a rebound of a Dumba shot through Quick's pads for his first goal of the season.

Koivu then put in a rebound of a Marcus Foligno shot six minutes later to make it 4-1. Spurgeon followed six minutes later with his second goal of the season, poking the puck away from Quick, who was trying to cover up a Foligno rebound effort, and then firing a shot in top shelf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

