West Indies women's squad announced for ODIs against India

  • St John
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 12:56 IST
  • Created: 27-10-2019 12:54 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

Cricket West Indies have announced a 14-member squad for the first two women's one-day international against India next month, recalling the seasoned Shemaine Campbelle and Chedean Nation. West Indies will be bolstered by the return of the experienced duo, both of whom last made an ODI appearance in the three-match series against England in June. They missed the following home series against Australia through injury.

They will be joined by two new faces – fast bowler Shamnsha Hector and all-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne – who have earned their maiden call-ups after leaving impressing the selectors in a training camp. The squad features a good mix of experience and youth, and it will be led by their regular captain, Stafanie Taylor. Deandra Dottin, who has been out of the squad since February due to a prolonged shoulder injury, will miss out on the India series.

"The selection panel chose a good balance of youth and experience when assembling this squad," Ann Browne-John, Lead Selector of the Women's and Girl's panel Cricket West Indies, said on Saturday. "We have the return of the experienced Chedean Nation and Shemaine Campbelle, who missed the last series against Australia due to injury."

The first of three ODIs will be played on 1 November at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at Centurion. The following two games will also be played at the same venue before the teams move base to Guyana, where they will lock horns in five Twenty20 Internationals later that month. Squad: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

