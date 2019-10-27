Sports News Roundup: Russia's Trusova dominates in Skate Canada win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB notebook: Former Mets skipper Callaway lands new job

Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway will be named the pitching coach for the Los Angeles Angels, multiple outlets reported Saturday. Callaway, 44, was fired by the Mets at the end of the 2019 season after compiling a 163-161 record with no playoff appearances in two seasons.

Figure skating: Russia's Trusova dominates in Skate Canada win

An inspired Alexandra Trusova of Russia landed three quadruple jumps as the Russian teenager won Skate Canada' ladies program in British Columbia on Saturday. The 15-year-old, despite falling on her first of four quadruple attempts, scored a world-leading 241.02 points in her senior International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix debut.

Federer ousts Tsitsipas in Basel semis for 50th win of the season

Top seed Roger Federer dispatched Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors championships in Basel on Saturday for his 50th win of the season. It was a record 16th time that Federer had won 50 ATP tour games in a season and he has yet to drop a set at this year's Basel tournament, where he has now won 23 consecutive matches over the years.

Former Browns Pro Bowl DB Parrish dies at 83

Bernie Parrish, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive back who championed players' rights in the 1960s in battling the NFL over fair treatment, has died at age 83. According to the New York Times, his nephew Marc Parrish said the cause of death was metastatic prostate cancer. Parrish reportedly passed away Wednesday at his Springfield, Mo., home.

Motorcycling: Yamaha's Vinales takes pole in Australia

Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales claimed his third pole position of the MotoGP season ahead of the Australian Grand Prix later on Sunday. Vinales lapped the Phillip Island circuit in one minute 28.492 seconds, 0.551 seconds faster than second-placed Fabio Quartararo.

Astros rout Nationals in Game 4, level World Series 2-2

Rookie Jose Urquidy eased the burden of a bullpen game, dominating over five scoreless innings on Saturday night as the visiting Houston Astros evened the 2019 World Series at 2-2 with an 8-1 victory over the Washington Nationals. Game 5 is set for Sunday in Washington.

Club, national teams a balancing act for America's World Cup heroes

From training to competition, media events and exhibition matches, balancing a spot on a championship-caliber club soccer team and on the most highly decorated women's national squad in World Cup history can be downright exhausting. Prior to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship, World Cup veterans on the North Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars said double duty with the U.S. women's national soccer team is a double-edged sword.

NFL notebook: Brees reportedly will start Sunday

Quarterback Drew Brees will start on Sunday when the New Orleans Saints host the Arizona Cardinals, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The NFL's all-time leader in passing yards has been sidelined since tearing a ligament in his right thumb in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 15.

Top 25 roundup: Thompson, K-State stun No. 5 Oklahoma

Quarterback Skylar Thompson rushed for four touchdowns and Kansas State survived a late Oklahoma rally to defeat the No. 5 Sooners 48-41 on Saturday in Manhattan, Kan. It was the Wildcats' first win over an AP top-five team since defeating No. 4 Texas in 2006 and came in the 100th all-time meeting between the schools. The loss ended the Sooners' 22-game winning streak in true road games.

Bruins top Blues in Cup Final rematch behind Rask

Tuukka Rask stopped all 26 shots he faced, David Pastrnak extended his goal streak to five games and the Boston Bruins beat the visiting St. Louis Blues 3-0 Saturday night in a rematch of last season's Stanley Cup Final. Rask picked up his second shutout of the season as the Bruins got revenge in the same building where they lost a decisive Game 7 to the Blues in June. Pastrnak's goal was his ninth during his streak, and Anders Bjork also scored in Boston's second straight victory.

