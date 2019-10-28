Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:15 PM EDT on Sunday, Oct 27

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 3:15 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

MLB Pivotal Game 5 of World Series pits Cole vs. Scherzer The series will return to a battle of aces, as the Nationals are set to send Max Scherzer to the mound Sunday, while the Astros will give Gerrit Cole a chance at redemption. BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-HOU, expect ASAP after 8:07 p.m. ET game, Field Level Media

Saints' Brees to start vs. Cardinals; Kamara inactive New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will start Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, although he won't have running back Alvin Kamara in the backfield. FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-BREES-KAMARA, Field Level Media - -

Chargers WR Allen, OT Okung active vs. Bears Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen and OT Russell Okung are officially listed as active for Sunday's road game against the Chicago Bears. FOOTBALL-NFL-LAC-ALLEN-OKUNG, Field Level Media - -

Vikings S Kearse arrested on DWI, weapons charge Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of driving while impaired and carrying a firearm without a permit. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-KEARSE-ARREST, Field Level Media - -

Report: Cardinals RB Johnson likely to miss two games The Arizona Cardinals listed running back David Johnson as inactive for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints and ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that he'll also miss Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-JOHNSON, Field Level Media - -

Bengals WR Green eyes return in Week 10 Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is targeting Week 10 for his season debut. FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-GREEN, Field Level Media - -

Sunday's Week 8 NFL coverage: Giants at Lions 1 p.m. Seahawks at Falcons 1 p.m. Chargers at Bears 1 p.m. Bengals vs. Rams at London 1 p.m. Cardinals at Saints 1 p.m. Jets at Jaguars 1 p.m. Broncos at Colts 1 p.m. Eagles at Bills 1 p.m. Buccaneers at Titans 1 p.m. Panthers at 49ers 4:05 p.m. Browns at Patriots 4:25 p.m. Raiders at Texans 4:25 p.m. Packers at Chiefs 8:20 p.m. - -

NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media - -

NFL roundup Capsule coverage of all of Sunday's games. FOOTBALL-NFL-ROUNDUP, expect multiple versions, Field Level Media - - - -

NBA Warriors C Looney out at least two games The Golden State Warriors have ruled out center Kevon Looney for the next two games as he deals with tightness in his right hamstring. BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-LOONEY, Field Level Media

- - NBA game coverage Sunday: Golden State at Oklahoma City 3:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Memphis 6 p.m. Portland at Dallas 7 p.m. Miami at Minnesota 7 p.m. Charlotte at L.A. Lakers 9:30 p.m.

- - NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, expect by 9 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

Top 25 poll Update on the Top 25 after the AP Poll is released at 2 p.m. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-TOP25, Field Level Media - -

NCAA notebook News and notes from around NCAA football. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-NOTEBOOK, on merit, Field Level Media - - - -

ICE HOCKEY Islanders' Martin, Kuhnhackl out 4-6 weeks New York Islanders forwards Matt Martin and Tom Kuhnhackl are expected to be sidelined four-to-six weeks with lower-body injuries, the team announced Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-NYI-MARTIN-KUHNHACKL, Field Level Media

- - NHL game coverage Sunday: Florida at Edmonton 4 p.m. St. Louis at Detroit 5 p.m. Los Angeles at Chicago 7 p.m. San Jose at Ottawa 7 p.m. Philadelphia at NY Islanders 7 p.m. Boston at NY Rangers 7 p.m. Anaheim at Vegas 8 p.m.

- - NHL roundup Capsule results of all games played in the NHL on Saturday. HOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville 3 p.m. - - - -

GOLF Woods up three as ZOZO halted for darkness Tiger Woods is on the verge of a historic win in Japan, but he'll need a Monday finish to seal the deal. GOLF-PGA-ZOZO, Field Level Media

- - Jang outlasts Kang in BMW playoff

KLPGA star Ha Na Jang edged American Danielle Kang in a three-hole playoff on Sunday to win the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship at LPGA International Busan in South Korea. GOLF-LPGA-BMW-KOREA, Field Level Media - - - -

SOCCER NWSL final: Chicago at North Carolina 3:30 p.m.

ATP roundup Coverage of ATP action in Vienna, Austria; Basel, Switzerland TENNIS-ATP, Field Level Media - -

WTA roundup Coverage of the Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, China. TENNIS-WTA, Field Level Media - - - -

- - Lol World Championship quarterfinals (Madrid, Spain) Dota 2 -- ESL One Hamburg (Germany) StarSeries & i-League CS:GO Season 8 (Belek, Turkey)

