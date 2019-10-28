International Development News
Seahawks strike early, hold off Falcons

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 28-10-2019 01:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 01:46 IST
Seattle's Chris Carson rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown, most of it in the first half as the Seahawks (6-2) built a 24-0 lead. Image Credit: Twitter (@Seahawks)

Rookie DK Metcalf caught two touchdown passes from Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks held off a second-half rally to defeat the host Atlanta Falcons 27-20 on Sunday. The Falcons (1-7) played without quarterback Matt Ryan, whose streak of 154 consecutive starts was snapped because of a sprained ankle. Veteran backup Matt Schaub was 39-of-52 passing for 460 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Julio Jones had 10 catches for 152 yards.

Seattle's Chris Carson rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown, most of it in the first half as the Seahawks (6-2) built a 24-0 lead. Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 182 yards and two scores. Tyler Lockett made six receptions for 100 yards.

The Falcons scored on their first drive of the second half on Brian Hill's 23-yard run. Schaub's two-point conversion pass to Calvin Ridley cut the deficit to 24-8. After holding the Seahawks to a three-and-out, Matt Bryant kicked a 47-yarder to make it 24-11.

Another three-and-out gave the Falcons the ball back at their own 14. They drove 85 yards in eight plays before Devonta Freeman fumbled at the 1-yard line while trying to stretch the ball over the goal line. Seahawks rookie safety Marquise Blair knocked the ball loose and linebacker Bobby Wagner recovered. Seattle put together a 10-play drive to move into field-goal range, and Jason Myers' 54-yarder with 5:53 left made it 27-11.

Schaub hit tight end Austin Hooper with a 1-yard touchdown pass with 3:08 remaining, but the two-point conversion failed and the Seahawks recovered the onside kick. The Falcons got the ball back and Bryant kicked a 37-yarder with 1:17 left to make it a seven-point game, but the onside kick went out of bounds and Seattle ran out the clock.

Leading 3-0, the Seahawks scored three second-quarter touchdowns after Atlanta miscues. After Bryant's 51-yard attempt was wide left on the last play of the first quarter, the Seahawks drove for their first touchdown, capped by Wilson's 4-yard pass to Metcalf.

The Falcons' next drive ended when Schaub's pass was intercepted by linebacker Mychal Kendricks at the Atlanta 47. Carson scored on a 1-yard run. Bryant missed a 53-yard attempt with 2:30 remaining in the half, pushing it wide right, to give Seattle good field position again. Wilson's 2-yard TD pass to Metcalf made it 24-0.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

