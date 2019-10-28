International Development News
Development News Edition

Kupp has 220 receiving yards as Rams beat Bengals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 01:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 01:54 IST
Kupp has 220 receiving yards as Rams beat Bengals
The Rams won their second consecutive game in London and are 2-1 in England over the past four seasons. Image Credit: Twitter (@RamsNFL)

Jared Goff threw for 372 yards and two touchdowns, while Cooper Kupp had 220 yards receiving and one score, as the Los Angeles Rams earned a 24-10 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals at London's Wembley Stadium. Todd Gurley rushed for a touchdown as the Rams (5-3) won for the second consecutive week after a three-game losing streak. The Rams won their second consecutive game in London and are 2-1 in England over the past four seasons.

Andy Dalton passed for 329 yards and one touchdown, as the Bengals (0-8) remained one of two winless teams in the NFL along with the Miami Dolphins, who play Monday night at Pittsburgh. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was a Rams assistant the past two seasons. Kupp's first career game of at least 200 yards receiving was highlighted by a 65-yard TD catch-and-run in the second quarter on a double-reverse pitch back to the quarterback that started when he took a flip from Goff, while in motion on the play.

Kupp handed off to Robert Woods, who pitched the ball back to Goff. Kupp then caught Goff's pass up the right sideline, breaking free after Bengals cornerback B.W. Webb slipped before he could disrupt the play. The TD broke a 10-10 tie and put Los Angeles in the lead for good. Goff also hit wide receiver Josh Reynolds on a 31-yard TD pass early in the second quarter, as the Rams recovered from a sluggish first quarter and led 17-10 at halftime. Dalton drove the Bengals on a second-quarter TD drive, finishing it off with a 1-yard scoring pass to Joe Mixon.

The Rams' inconsistent running game had just 83 yards on the ground before their final drive and finished with 98 yards against the Bengals' NFL-worst rushing defense that entered having allowed 189.0 yards per game. Gurley scored on a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter to give the Rams a 24-10 advantage and had 44 yards rushing in the game while playing sparingly in the second half. Rookie Darrell Henderson had 49 yards rushing for the Rams.

Both teams will head into their bye week. The Rams don't play at home until a Nov. 17 against the Chicago Bears, going a full month without a game in their own stadium. The Bengals will search for their first victory Nov. 10 at home against the Baltimore Ravens. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Iran was informed of IS leader Baghdadi's death - Iranian officials tell Reuters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Argentine local media say Fernandez beats Macri in presidential vote - TV

Argentine local media, in a rapid response after polls closed on Sunday, said that opposition leader Alberto Fernandez had beaten conservative incumbent Mauricio Macri, ahead of official results coming out later in the evening.Fernandez, a ...

Baseball-Nationals' Scherzer to miss Game Five start due to back spasms

Washington Nationals ace right-hander Max Scherzer has been scratched from his start in Sundays Game Five of the World Series against the Houston Astros with back spasms, the Nationals said.The best of seven series is tied 2-2.Manager Dave ...

Nationals need emergency starter in pivotal Game 5

The home-field disadvantage in the 2019 World Series means that after four games, both the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros have won twice, but not in the fashion that was expected. The Nationals won twice at Houston. The Astros won ...

UPDATE 3-French luxury group LVMH offers to buy U.S. jeweler Tiffany -sources

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH has approached Tiffany Co with a 14.5 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said, at a time when the U.S. luxury jeweler grapples with the impact of tariffs on its exports to China. LVMH, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019