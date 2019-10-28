International Development News
Strome's big night lifts Blackhawks past Kings

  Updated: 28-10-2019 07:18 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Dylan Strome tallied two goals and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks pulled away for a 5-1 win over the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Sunday evening. Alex DeBrincat also enjoyed a three-point night with a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks, who snapped a four-game losing streak. David Kampf and Drake Caggiula scored one goal apiece for Chicago.

Sean Walker scored the lone goal for Los Angeles, which has dropped six of its past eight games. Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner made 38 saves to improve to 2-1-2 on the season.

On the opposite end of the ice, Kings goaltender Jack Campbell allowed five goals on 26 shots to fall to 2-3-0. Chicago opened the scoring 2:33 into the first period on Strome's quick strike from the low slot. The talented 22-year-old, who was the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2015, took a pass from DeBrincat and ripped a wrist shot past Campbell's stick side.

Early in the second period, Chicago pushed its lead to 2-0. Alexander Nylander took the puck toward the net and started to fall down, but he managed to slide a backhand pass to Kampf near the front of the crease. Kampf quickly capitalized for his first goal of the season and the ninth of his three-year career. Strome scored again to give the Blackhawks a 3-0 lead with 4:05 remaining in the second period. It marked his second multi-goal performance as a member of the Blackhawks and the first since April 1 against the Winnipeg Jets.

A little more than three minutes later, DeBrincat notched his third goal to make it 4-0. It was his third goal and his first since Oct. 18. The Kings snapped the shutout with 16:25 remaining in the third period. Walker stepped into a slap shot from the top of the right circle for his third goal. Lehner appeared to be screened on the play.

Chicago capped the scoring on Caggiula's third goal with 2:07 remaining. The puck bounced off of his stomach and into the net as he stood near the front of the crease and tracked a rebound for the goal.

