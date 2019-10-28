It's a fascinating period to be playing cricket for England, says Jonny Bairstow

International Development News
Jonny Bairstow said that it is a fascinating period to be playing cricket for England as they possess 'very talented guys'.

  • London
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 18:31 IST
England batsman Jonny Bairstow . Image Credit: ANI

Jonny Bairstow said that it is a fascinating period to be playing cricket for England as they possess 'very talented guys'. "It's a fascinating period to be playing cricket for England. There's some very, very talented guys that have played a lot of cricket now for England that are all together and have the experience of going through the ups, the downs and everything in between," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Bairstow as saying.

In July this year, England won their first-ever World Cup after defeating New Zealand in the final. Many of the players are rested for their upcoming New Zealand tour where England will compete for five T20I matches and two Test matches.

Bairstow said that it is the start of their journey towards the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played next year. "I think it does feel like the start of that journey towards the T20 World Cup. It's going to come around thick and fast. Seeing guys who've played county cricket taking the step up to international cricket is going to be fascinating. That, coupled with the guys that are not on this tour but will come back into the team, there's going to be competition for places," he said.

"The cycle for the 50-over World Cup started four years ago. Hopefully we're fortunate enough that the way we've played our 50-over cricket will lead us well into our T20 cricket," Bairstow added. England will compete against New Zealand for the first T20I match on November 1. (ANI)

