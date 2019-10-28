13-member India squad for 17th Racketlon World Championships

A 13-member Indian racketlon squad, led by Ashutosh Pednekar, has been picked to compete in the World Championships, to be held in Leipzig, Germany. Racketlon is a combination of four major racket sports -- badminton, table tennis, tennis and squash. Racketlon India Sports Association is headed by former national badminton champion K K Cheema.

The squad will have two teams, 1 and 2, competing in the event from November 20-24. Team 1 has two female players and team 2 has one. Besides Pednekar, also part of the squad is Vikramaditya Chaufla, a badminton player who has represented India in the World University Championships, and Prashant Sen.

