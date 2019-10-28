International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton all set for a sixth celebration in Texas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Texas
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 18:50 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton all set for a sixth celebration in Texas
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lewis Hamilton has a week to wait for his sixth Formula One championship and the sport's U.S. owners could hardly have wished for a better backdrop to the celebrations.

The Mercedes driver is a racing certainty to wrap things up at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, next Sunday. The U.S. market is seen as a major growth area for commercial rights holder Liberty Media, with another race in Miami in the planning stages and talk also of Las Vegas, while Hamilton is a regular visitor to what has become home from home.

"I've obviously done quite a few (television) shows out there and am definitely becoming more and more known in the States," the 34-year-old Briton said after winning Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix to all but secure the crown. "I think my story and my family's story is something that a lot of people in different countries can relate to," added the grandson of Caribbean immigrants who have risen from an underprivileged background to fame and fortune.

"The (Texas) track is fantastic and it's been a good hunting ground for me, so I'm very excited to go there and who knows whether we can get the job done." It does not take a lot of number crunching to figure out the chances.

Hamilton has a 74 point advantage over Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas with three races to go, which means the Briton needs only four points -- an eighth place -- to put the championship to bed. Bottas must meanwhile win all of the last three races to have any hope -- starting at a circuit where he has never finished higher than fifth.

The only one of the remaining three races that the Finn has won previously in Abu Dhabi, in 2017 when Hamilton had already clinched the title and still came second. As the late Muhammad Ali famously said of rival Joe Frazier, the only chances are slim and none. And, after Bottas finished third in Mexico to fall further behind his teammate, slim has definitely left town.

Hamilton has won five of the seven U.S. Grands Prix held in Austin since the circuit's debut in 2012 and has yet to finish lower than fourth there. He is also on a run of 30 successive points-scoring finishes and has stood on the podium in 14 of the 18 races so far in 2019.

Sunday's win was his 10th of the season, taking him to a career tally of 83 with Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 in his sights. Hamilton will be joining the great German, who racked up seven titles, as the only drivers to have won six since the world championship started in 1950.

Before he gets down to business, Hamilton was heading for New York and a Tuesday meeting with sponsors in midtown Manhattan, while Bottas flies to Los Angeles and a Formula One live show on Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday. "Naturally I like being in the States so it's a pretty calm build-up. Shouldn't be a problem," said Hamilton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Iraq declares Baghdad curfew as renewed protests enter fourth day

Iraq declared a curfew in Baghdad on Monday from midnight 2100 GMT until 6 a.m. 0300 GMT as renewed anti-government protests in which over 200 people have been killed entered a fourth day with students joining in.State TV cited the Baghdad ...

Nepal hopes to woo Chinese travellers as first direct flight between Kathmandu, Beijing launched

With the launch of the first direct flight from Kathmandu to Beijing, Nepal hopes to woo more Chinese travellers to the Himalayan nation, a senior Nepalese minister has said. Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China joint venture aviation company, ...

Air India's plane carries 'Ik Onkar' symbol to celebrate Guru Nanak's birth anniv

In a unique gesture to mark Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Devs 550th birth anniversary, Air India has depicted Sikh religious symbol Ik Onkar on the tail of one of its aircraft, set to operate its maiden flight to Stansted in the UK from Amrit...

Women cheated of Rs Rs 41.40 lakh; one booked

A man has been booked for allegedly cheating more than 100 women to the tune of Rs 41.40 lakh by promising them higher returns and facilitating their participation in programmes of big industrialists here in Maharashtra, police said on Mond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019