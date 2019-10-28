REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ England expecting Springboks to "charge through the front door"

TOKYO - Eddie Jones says England are bracing themselves for a massive physical assault from South Africa in Saturday's World Cup final but added that he expected the odd twist too from the Springboks after they won a turgid semi-final against Wales on Sunday. TENNIS-PARIS/

Federer withdraws from Paris Masters World number three Roger Federer has withdrawn from this week's Paris Masters on Monday as he fine tunes his schedule heading into the season-ending ATP Finals.

BASEBALL-MLB/WORLDSERIES-COLE Cole restores confidence for Astros in World Series

Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole shut down the Washington Nationals and gave his team control of the World Series in such impressive fashion on Sunday that he even managed to stump himself with the achievement. UPCOMING

ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-NYC-LINDEN/

Athletics-Former Boston winner Linden hoping for perfect storm in New York Des Linden, who in 2018 became the first American woman in 33 years to win the Boston Marathon, may not be the favorite going into Sunday's New York City Marathon but still has high hopes given that she knows better than most elite runners how quickly things could turn in her favor.

28 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND/SMALLING Soccer - Interview with Roma's Chris Smalling about his venture into an eco company

Manchester United's England defender Chris Smalling, on loan at Roma, is already a vegan, now he is investing in an ethical, plant-based business creating an alternative to leather and plastic 28 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA/COACH (TV) US Women's National Team announces new coach

U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro and U.S. Women's National Team General Manager Kate Markgraf announce new coach. 28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England training and news conference England train in the Japanese capital as they prepare for their fourth Rugby World Cup final.

29 Oct 21:15 ET / 01:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa training and news conference South Africa train in the Japanese capital as they prepare for their Rugby World Cup final encounter against England.

29 Oct 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/MEXTED

Rugby union - Murray Mexted interview Interview with former New Zealand number eight Murray Mexted

Oct 29 RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/GREENWOOD (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - World Cup winner Greenwood offers thoughts on final Will Greenwood, a Rugby World Cup winner with England in 2003, gives his thoughts on the upcoming final against South Africa.

Oct 29 RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/MARSHALL (TV)

Rugby-Justin Marshall interview Interview with former New Zealand scrumhalf Justin Marshall

Oct 29 TENNIS

TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 1000 - Paris Masters

Action from first and second round matches at the Paris Masters - an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event. 29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Tour Finals

Day three of the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen features two round robin singles matches. 29 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

