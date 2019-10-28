Reece Topley signs two-year deal with Surrey Cricket

Surrey Cricket on Monday announced that England bowler Reece Topley has signed a two-year white-ball contract. Topley will also be available for selection in red-ball cricket on a match-by-match basis. Topley has joined Surrey from Sussex which he left at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old left-arm seamer said he is honoured to sign a contract at Surrey. "I am honoured to sign a contract at Surrey, and excited to play in front of the fans at the Kia Oval. The set-up here is renowned for being excellent and I can't wait to work with the players and coaches and aim to win some silverware," Topley said in an official statement.

Director of Cricket Alec Stewart feels that the inclusion of Topley will be a massive boost to the squad. "Being able to add an international bowler of Reece's ability is a massive boost to the squad and we look forward to seeing all his skills on view next season and beyond," Stewart said. (ANI)

