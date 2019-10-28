International Development News
Development News Edition

Pirates fire GM Huntington, name Williams team president

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pittsburgh
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 20:14 IST
Pirates fire GM Huntington, name Williams team president
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter (@Pirates)

The Pittsburgh Pirates' front-office purge continued Monday with the firing of general manager Neal Huntington. After a last-place division finish (69-93) and a fourth straight year missing the postseason, Pittsburgh had already terminated manager Clint Hurdle on Sept. 29 and team president Frank Coonelly last week.

Chairman of the board of the Pirates Bob Nutting announced Monday that Travis Williams, former COO of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was named the president. Williams will lead the search for a general manager and oversee the team's managerial search. Nutting said the search to date is now on pause, including any candidates who met with the previous team brass. "I greatly appreciate Neal's dedication to the Pirates organization and our city over the past 12 seasons. His time with the Pirates should always be remembered for ending a long stretch of futility and bringing Postseason baseball back to Pittsburgh," Nutting said. "This past season was by far the most frustrating and challenging season that I have experienced as owner. It became clear to me as the season progressed that significant change was necessary in order to refresh our entire operations."

The Pirates were 44-45 and just 2 1/2 games out of first place in the National League Central on July 7, but went 25-48 after the All-Star break. Huntington, 50, had served in the position since September 2007 and had two years remaining on his contract.

During his 12 seasons as GM, the Pirates posted four winning seasons and made three straight playoff appearances from 2013-15. "It was critical that we have our new team president in place to conduct the search for the next leader of our baseball operations department. With the naming of Travis Williams to the position of the president today, we will immediately begin the search process. I am confident that we will find the right person," Nutting said. "While we will pause the managerial search process for the time being, we are appreciative of the work that has been done thus far and confident in the candidates available to us. The hiring of a new general manager will only help clarify the situation further for those candidates."

The Pirates also fired pitching coach Ray Searage and bench coach Tom Prince after the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

166 arrested for violating SC order on bursting firecrackers: police data

More than 160 people were arrested for bursting illegal firecrackers and violating the Supreme Court-mandated two-hour window to burst green crackers in Delhi on Diwali night, police said on Monday. According to the data released by police,...

A day after Diwali, Delhi's AQI at season's worst but better than last year

A hazy cocktail of emissions from fireworks, stubble burning and vehicles hung over the national capital a day after Diwali on Monday when the air quality index plummeted to very poor, the worst-recorded level this season. The citys air qua...

Increase revenue generation, Goa CM tells 86 departments

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday chaired a review meeting of 86 state departments and asked them to work towards increasing revenue generation. He also asked these departments to clear pending utilization certificates UC as failur...

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

The current mandatory evacuation zone is extending to the west and Sullivan Fire Road is the new western border, Chautauqua Blvd down to PCH. Mulholland remains the North border and 405 FY remains the east border. Los Angeles Fire Departmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019