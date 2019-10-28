International Development News
Development News Edition

Djokovic 'sincerely hopes' Murray can return to top in 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:08 IST
Djokovic 'sincerely hopes' Murray can return to top in 2020
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Novak Djokovic said on Monday that he "sincerely hopes" Andy Murray can continue his comeback from hip surgery and return to the upper echelons of tennis next year. Briton Murray contemplated retirement earlier this season before undergoing a career-saving hip resurfacing operation.

But the three-time Grand Slam champion claimed his first ATP title since March 2017 earlier this month with victory over Stan Wawrinka in Antwerp. "I sincerely hope so. I hope that he can be in contention for the top spots because tennis would profit from that and benefit," said world number one Djokovic ahead of his bid for a record-extending fifth Paris Masters title this week.

"We know how big of a legacy he left behind and he is still creating for himself. "Knowing what he has been through in the last three years, it was really nice to see him win a title after a long time. And only he knows the adversities that he had to face -- physically, but also mentally."

The 32-year-old Murray, who became world number one for the first time during the 2016 Paris Masters, will play for Britain at the inaugural Davis Cup finals in Madrid in November. Djokovic took a hiatus from the sport in 2017 himself to recover from a long-standing elbow injury before bouncing back to win two Grand Slam titles in each of the last two years.

"I know the discipline and the ethics that he (Murray) has and how hardworking he is, so he definitely deserves it," said the Serbian. "And I would definitely wish him all the best." Murray is not playing in the French capital, while Djokovic will open his campaign with a second-round match against either his compatriot Dusan Lajovic or French lucky loser Corentin Moutet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Giants acquire DL Williams from Jets

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams will trade uniforms but not home cities, going from the New York Jets to the Giants via trade on Monday, NFL Network first reported. According to the report, the 2015 first-round pick goes to the Giants in...

FC Goa, Bengaluru FC play out 1-1 draw

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC played out a 1-1 draw in the Hero Indian Super League here on Monday after Ferran Corominas penalty cancelled out Udanta Singhs opener for the Blues. Sergio Lobera made just one change to the side that defeated Chenn...

IMF chief: 'We look forward to engaging' with new Argentina govt

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Monday congratulated Alberto Fernandez, winner of Argentinas presidential elections, and vowed to work with his government to stabilize the economy. We look forward to engaging with ...

Def Minister meets three service chiefs, reviews security situation

The chiefs of the three armed forces met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, a defense ministry spokesperson said. Sources said Singh reviewed the security situation along the borders.Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019