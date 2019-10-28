Soccer-Ribery banned three matches for pushing linesman

Fiorentina's veteran forward Franck Ribery has been suspended for three matches by Serie A's disciplinary tribunal for pushing a linesman following his side's 2-1 home defeat by Lazio on Sunday. Video footage showed the 36-year-old, who had been substituted in the 74th minute, remonstrating with match officials after the final whistle as Fiorentina protested about Lazio's winning goal. He then pushed one of the linesmen before being restrained by teammates and was shown the red card.

Describing Ribery's conduct as "seriously disrespectful", Serie A's disciplinary tribunal said on Monday that Ribery had approached the linesman with "threatening behavior" and pushed him twice. Earlier, Ribery -- who was also fined 20,000 euros ($22,196) -- apologized on Twitter for his behavior, saying that he was "agitated" after the controversial finish.

Fiorentina asserted that the move which led to Lazio's 89th-minute goal began with a foul by Jordan Lukaku on Riccardo Sotil and were baffled as to why the referee did not review the incident on the pitchside monitor -- instead of relying on a silent check by the VAR official.

