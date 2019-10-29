International Development News
Development News Edition

Jets QB Darnold (thumb) to play hurt, LB Mosley out 5-6 weeks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 00:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 00:06 IST
Jets QB Darnold (thumb) to play hurt, LB Mosley out 5-6 weeks
Image Credit: Flickr

Quarterback Sam Darnold will play through a left thumb sprain likely to bother him the rest of the season and New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley could be done for the year with a groin injury. Darnold was injured Sunday in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Adam Gase said Monday.

Gase said the injury will be a concern the rest of the season, but Darnold will play through the discomfort. Mosley is scheduled to see a specialist and be re-evaluated for a groin injury that was first diagnosed after Week 1. Gase said it's possible Mosley is done for the season, but the team doesn't plan to make that call until Mosley completes a five-week injury rehab program.

Center Ryan Kalil also came out of the Jacksonville game nicked up, but Gase said Kalil will be listed as week-to-week with a knee injury. The Jets are 1-6 this season, and Gase said the team's standing could play a role in deciding whether Mosley has surgery or continues rehab in December or pushes to get back on the field.

Availability for other injured Jets' players will be updated Wednesday. One player who won't be available Sunday when the Jets play the Miami Dolphins is defensive tackle Leonard Williams. Williams, the sixth overall pick in the 2015 draft, was traded to the New York Giants on Monday for two mid-round draft picks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Alphabet third-quarter profit misses estimates

Alphabet Inc fell short of analysts estimates for third-quarter profit on Monday, hit by aggressive spending by its Google unit on marketing and hardware development. The company reported a net income of 7.07 billion, or 10.12 per Class A a...

UPDATE 2-Left's win in Argentina strains Brazil ties, deepens regional divide

The election of leftist Alberto Fernandez in Argentina, who Brazils right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has called a red bandit, sets the stage for a run-in between South Americas two biggest economies that could derail their Mercosur trade...

UPDATE 9-EU agrees Brexit delay as British parliament blocks December election

The European Union agreed to a Brexit delay of up to three months on Monday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would push on with his bid to end Britains political paralysis with an election on Dec. 12.With the United Kingdoms schedul...

UPDATE 1-Baghdadi given burial at sea, afforded religious rites -U.S. officials

The United States has given the remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a burial at sea and afforded him religious rites according to Islamic custom after he was killed in a U.S. commando raid in Syria on Saturday, three offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019