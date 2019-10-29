International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia skipper Finch backing Agar to become T20 "finisher"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 11:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 11:06 IST
Cricket-Australia skipper Finch backing Agar to become T20 "finisher"
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

Australia captain Aaron Finch is hoping spin bowler Ashton Agar can blossom into a swashbuckling "finisher" in the batting lineup to give the team more flexibility ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

Left-arm spinner Agar, who has averaged 13.66 with the bat from 16 T20Is, was named at seven in the batting order in the series-opener against Sri Lanka on Sunday but went unused as Australia's top order dominated in the 134-run victory. While Agar is some way short of all-rounder status, Finch said the 26-year-old was working hard to get there.

"His batting's still developing," Finch told reporters in Brisbane on Tuesday. "Something that he's been working on is becoming that real finisher towards the back end of an innings in T20 and in one-day games.

"So if he can keep developing that, it'll give you a lot of options to play that second spinner or go with four quicks, or if there's another all-rounder that comes in." On Sunday, hard-hitting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was sent in ahead of number three Steve Smith and smashed 62 off 28 balls after David Warner (100 not out) and Finch (64) set up a 122-run opening partnership.

The captain's call denied former skipper Smith a chance to bat in his first full international on home soil since serving a 12-month ball-tampering ban. Finch said he wanted his batsmen to be ready to play anywhere in the order according to match situations, to make the team more competitive when they host the T20 World Cup.

"I think at all times, you'll see four or five guys in the sheds with their pads on," said Finch. "To be really flexible as a middle order, prepared to go in at any stage, is important to catch teams off guard.

"If you've got left and right-hand combinations, there's a few options there, so it's a nicely balanced side at the moment." With the T20 World Cup the only major piece of silverware missing in Australia's bursting trophy cabinet, Cricket Australia have scheduled a glut of T20 matches to help the world's fifth-ranked team build.

"It's a really great time to be playing T20 cricket for Australia because you're getting enough game time to start to develop that squad mentality," said Finch. "Now we've got a specific date in mind, which is the start of the World Cup, to really build that 12-month foundation of a really solid T20 side that can beat the best and sustain that for a long period of time."

Australia will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka at the Gabba on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Guinea Bissau president dismisses government

Bissau, Oct 29 AFP Guinea Bissaus president has announced he is sacking the government with immediate effect, throwing the West African country into further chaos and casting doubt over next months election. It is the latest move in a month...

Late Luke Perry stands out in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' deleted scene

Late actor Luke Perry seems to shine out in once Upon a Time in Hollywood which was released again with deleted scenes. The actor delivered a stout performance as Wayne Maunder in the ninth Quentin Tarantino flick and those fans who are eag...

US welcomes proposed intra-Afghan talks in China

Washington, Oct 29 AFP The United States on Monday welcomed Chinas proposal to host a fresh meeting bringing together Afghan officials and the Taliban, after President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks with the insurgents. The Taliban last ...

Leader of protest-hit Hong Kong warns of recession risk

Hong Kong, Oct 29 AP Hong Kongs leader says the city is at risk of falling into a recession as it enters its fifth month of pro-democracy protests, and she says her priority was ending violence first before a political resolution. Chief Exe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019