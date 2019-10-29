REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Naomi Osaka’s struggles at the WTA Finals continued on Tuesday as the world no. 3 was forced to withdraw from this year’s tournament in Shenzhen with a shoulder injury. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-FLA/

Every forward nets point as Canucks throttle Panthers J.T. Miller scored twice while Alexander Edler and Elias Pettersson each collected three assists, and the host Vancouver Canucks scored five times in the first period en route to a 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Monday night.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-GREENWOOD-IN/ Fear and stress ruled run-up, says World Cup champion

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese voice thunders out of a megaphone and political slogans drown out the voices on a Tokyo nightclub roof garden. Will Greenwood holds his head in his hands. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-GERMANY-VFL-BAY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - VfL Bochum v Bayern Munich VfL Bochum competes with Bayern Munich in Germany´s DFB Cup.

29 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Atletico Madrid Alaves host Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

29 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-BCA-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Brescia v Inter Milan Inter Milan visit Brescia in a Serie A match

29 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-REV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Real Valladolid FC Barcelona host Real Valladolid in La Liga.

29 Oct 16:15 ET / 20:15 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/ Rugby-New Zealand name team for bronze medal match with Wales

New Zealand name their team for the bronze medal match against Wales in Tokyo on Friday. 30 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Hansen announces final All Blacks team for bronze final

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen announces the All Blacks team for their Rugby World Cup bronze final against Wales. It will be the last New Zealand side that Hansen names. 30 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa news conference and training

South Africa continue their preparations for the Rugby World Cup final against England. 30 Oct 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/MEXTED Rugby union-Murray Mexted interview

Interview with former New Zealand number eight Murray Mexted 30 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/ Rugby-Wales name team for bronze medal match with New Zealand

Wales name their team for the bronze medal match against New Zealand in Tokyo on Friday. 30 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW-WILLIAMS (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Interview with former Welsh winger Williams

Interview with former Welsh winger Shane Williams on Springboks flier Cheslin Kolble and the return of the diminutive wide man 30 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Final - Lawrence Dallaglio interview

Interview with World Cup winner Lawrence Dallaglio ahead of the 2019 final between England and South Africa in Yokohama. 30 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ITOJE (PIX) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Itoje ready to cap incredible career - at 25

England lock Maro Itoje has achieved more at the age of 25 than some of the greatest players manage in a lifetime - and he is now 80 minutes away from capping an already stellar career with the sport's ultimate honour. 30 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/PREVIEW Rugby union - Final showdown for Hansen and Gatland in bronze medal match

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland will end their careers with their respective teams in the bronze medal match in Tokyo on Friday. 31 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BASEBALL BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-WAS/

Baseball - World Series - Game Six - Houston Astros v Washington Nationals The Houston Astros can clinch their second World Series title in three seasons with a Game Six victory over the visiting Washington Nationals.

29 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 1000 - Paris Masters

Action from the second round of the Paris Masters - an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event. 30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Tour Finals

Day four of the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen features two round robin singles matches. 30 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-T20-AUS-LKA/

Cricket - Australia v Sri Lanka - Second T20 Australia v Sri Lanka - Second T20 at the Gabba

30 Oct

