International Development News
Development News Edition

Bulgaria to play game behind closed doors, fined after England racism

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 20:32 IST
Bulgaria to play game behind closed doors, fined after England racism
Image Credit: ANI

Bulgaria must play their next home game behind closed doors and have been handed a fine of 75,000 euros after racist chanting by supporters marred their Euro 2020 qualifier against England earlier this month, UEFA said Tuesday. The disciplinary arm of European football's governing body also ordered Bulgaria to play a second match behind closed doors, but that punishment is suspended for a "probationary period" of two years.

The punishment means Bulgaria will play their final Euro 2020 qualifier at home to the Czech Republic, on November 17, in an empty stadium. UEFA also ordered Bulgaria to display a banner with the wording "No to racism" at their next two home games.

The Bulgarian FA was also fined an additional 10,000 euros for "causing a disturbance during a national anthem" prior to kick-off of the game in Sofia on October 14, which England won 6-0. The English FA was fined 5,000 euros for the same offense. The match at the Vasil Levski Stadium was halted twice in the first half due to abuse from sections of the home support, including monkey chants and apparent Nazi salutes.

Despite the abuse, the England team opted to complete the match instead of walking off the pitch. The game was played in a stadium already partially closed after racist incidents during games against Kosovo and the Czech Republic in June.

The incidents caused indignation in the football world and were condemned both by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov. The subsequent fall-out led to Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov resigning along with the country's FA chief, Borislav Mihaylov.

In the wake of the incidents, Bulgarian police said they had identified 16 people suspected of being involved in the "abusive actions". Bulgaria is winless in seven Euro 2020 qualifiers -- losing four and drawing three -- and occupy the last place in Group A.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-EU lawmakers visit Kashmir as stone pelting protests resume

European Union lawmakers on Tuesday began the first visit by a foreign delegation to Indian Kashmir since New Delhi revoked the regions autonomy in August, and stone-throwing protests resumed after a weeks-long lull, officials said.Local re...

T'gana woman forest official attacked during anti-encroachment

A woman forest official was injured in an attack by a group of people when she and her colleagues tried to remove an alleged illegal plantation on forest land in Mancherial district on Tuesday, in the second such incident in recent months. ...

CEC reviews progress of projects implemented under OMBADC

The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee CEC on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the projects being implemented in the state under the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation OMBADC. The five-member CEC team hea...

BRIEF-Aramco Struggling To Land Cornerstone Investors For IPO - CNBC Reporter Tweet Citing DJ

Oct 29 Reuters - ARAMCO STRUGGLING TO LAND CORNERSTONE INVESTORS FOR IPO - CNBC REPORTER TWEET CITING DJ Source text httpbit.ly2MXqPVt Further company coverageAlso Read Equities flat as investors keep bets low, metal scrips decline...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019