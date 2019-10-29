Rohan-Sanjana lose in mixed doubles at SaarLorLux Open

Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sanjana Santosh fought hard before going down to French combination of Eloi Adam and Margot Lambert in the opening round of the SaarLorLux Open Super Tour 100 here on Tuesday. Rohan and Sanjana put up a stiff resistance before losing 19-21 21-13 14-21 to Adam and Lambert in a 51-minute opening round match here.

Later in the day, Kiran George will take on China's Liu Hai Chao, while BM Rahul Bharadwaj faces Belgium's Rowan Scheurkogel. Lakshya Sen and Mithun Manjunath received byes in the opening round.

Saina Nehwal, who had reached the quarterfinals at French Open last week, has withdrawn from the tournament and is likely to play at the China Open next month.

