International Development News
Development News Edition

D Josi signs eight-year, $72.5M extension with Predators

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nashville
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 22:48 IST
D Josi signs eight-year, $72.5M extension with Predators
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Defenseman Roman Josi signed an eight-year deal with the Nashville Predators with an annual average value of just more than $9 million. The $72.47 million contract takes effect next season. Josi is in the final year of a seven-year, $28 million deal and would have become a free agent on July 1.

In a news conference announcing the signing on Tuesday, Josi, 29, said there is nowhere else he'd rather play. "I love everything about the city," said Josi, who is Swiss. "We have the best fans in the league. This city is home."

Josi credited the Predators for getting the deal done and for being committed to putting a winning team on ice. "I'm really relieved," he said. "We're in the midst of the season -- as a player, all you want to do is focus on playing and winning games."

The front office, he added, does "an awesome job every year putting together a team that competes for a Stanley Cup. ... That's the ultimate goal." The deal includes a no-trade clause.

ESPN reported he will be the third highest-paid defenseman in the league in average salary behind San Jose's Erik Karlsson ($11.5 million) and Los Angeles' Drew Doughty ($7 million). Nashville's second-round pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, Josi has played in 574 games over eight-plus seasons, scoring 98 goals and 263 assists (361 points). In 11 games this season, he has 13 points (five goals, eight assists).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana: 17-year-old battling cancer made police commissioner for a day

Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Tuesday fulfilled the cherished wish of a 17-year-old battling blood cancer by making her Police Commissioner for a day. On Tuesday, A Ramya of Old Alwal, studying in Inter second year acted as the Commi...

UPDATE 2-Tesla filing shows U.S. sales tumbled 39% in third quarter

Tesla Incs third-quarter revenue tumbled 39 in the United States, its first drop in more than two years, but sales in China and other regions surged, the electric car makers break down of sales by geography showed on Tuesday.U.S. sales, whi...

UPDATE 1-U.S. apprehensions at Mexican border up 88% this year - CBP

U.S. border officials apprehended or rejected 970,000 people at or near the border with Mexico in the year through September, an 88 jump from a year earlier, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said on Tuesday...

Iraq's Sadr calls on rival to join him in ousting PM -statement

Populist Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr invited on Tuesday the head of a rival political bloc to work with him on introducing in parliament a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.To answer brother Abdul Mahdi, I tho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019