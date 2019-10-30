International Development News
Development News Edition

Down 3-0, Stars rally to beat Wild with 6 straight goals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dallas
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 11:15 IST
Down 3-0, Stars rally to beat Wild with 6 straight goals
Image Credit: Twitter (@DallasStars)

Alexander Radulov had a hat trick and an assist, and Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski each added a goal and two assists as the host Dallas Stars rallied from a late 3-0 second-period deficit with six consecutive goals to defeat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Tuesday night. Roope Hintz also scored a goal while Miro Heiskanen added two assists for Dallas, which won for the fourth time in five games.

Anton Khudobin, taking over for Ben Bishop after the first period, finished with 11 saves for the Stars. Bishop stopped eight of the 10 shots he faced before Dallas coach Jim Montgomery pulled him. Eric Staal had a goal and an assist while Jason Zucker and Ryan Suter also scored a goal for Minnesota. Alex Stalock finished with 31 saves.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead at the 2:50 mark of the first period when Staal beat three Dallas defenders to the puck behind the net and then fed Zucker stationed in the front the net. Zucker then fired a shot past Bishop's blocker side for his fourth goal of the season. Staal then made it 2-0 near the end of the period with a power-play goal, taking a spinning backhand pass by Mats Zuccarello along the left boards and beating Bishop with a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle for his fourth goal in four games.

Suter extended Minnesota's lead to 3-0 in the second period with a power-play goal, one-timing a pass from Jared Spurgeon from the right point past Khudobin's stick side for his second goal of the season. Radulov cut it to 3-1 with just 48 seconds left in the period, diving for a loose puck in the slot and flicking it inside the right post.

Dallas then scored five third-period goals, including three in the first 11:31 of the period to take a 4-3 lead. Hintz got the first, backhanding in a rebound of a Radulov shot that deflected in off the leg of Spurgeon. Pavelski followed five minutes later with his third goal of the season when his pass toward the goal deflected into the net off the stick of Jordan Greenway. Radulov then put the Stars in front 4-3 when his bad-angle shot from the right side of the goal hit the leg of Jonas Brodin and caromed into the net.

Jamie Benn intercepted a Zucker pass, then fed Seguin with the clincher with 1:40 to go. Radulov added an empty-netter with 30 second left to complete his hat trick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-French Q3 growth beats expectations, domestic demand supports

French economic growth defied expectations for a modest slowdown in the third quarter, expanding instead at the same 0.3 percent pace from the previous quarter, the INSEE national statistics office said on Wednesday.The resilience in French...

India moves to divide Jammu and Kashmir state despite protests, attacks

India will formally split up disputed Jammu and Kashmir state into two federal territories on Thursday, aiming to tighten its grip on the restive region that has been in the grip of a harsh security clampdown for nearly three months.Street ...

Winding road led Astros, Nats to World Series Game 7

HOUSTON -- There was no logical explanation to be shared, so Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez didnt allot too much time attempting to decipher something both historic and unfathomable. With the Nationals 7-2 victory over the Houst...

Philippine energy chief says to draft plan for nuclear programme

The Philippines will prepare a detailed plan for the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA on how it could embark on a nuclear power programme, its energy chief said on Wednesday, backing a push for the country to tap nuclear energy. We a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019