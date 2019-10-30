International Development News
Development News Edition

Shakib quits MCC world cricket committee following anti-corruption suspension

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 11:25 IST
Shakib quits MCC world cricket committee following anti-corruption suspension
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

Suspended for failing to report multiple corrupt approaches, Bangladesh captain and top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has stepped down from the World Cricket Committee of the MCC -- the custodians of the game's laws. The 32-year-old Shakib was on Tuesday banned for two years, one year of it suspended, for failing to report approaches by suspected Indian bookie Deepak Aggarwal to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit.

The suspension rules the all-rounder out of next month's away series against India, and the IPL and the T20 World Cup next year. "...Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) can today confirm that Al Hasan has stepped down from his involvement with the MCC World Cricket committee," the club stated in a press release.

Shakib accepted charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and therefore does not have the right to appeal against the punishment, which could have been a maximum of five years. Shakib joined the MCC World Cricket committee in October 2017 and attended meetings in both Sydney and Bengaluru.

The MCC World Cricket committee comprises current and former international cricketers and umpires from across the globe and meets twice yearly to discuss the prevalent issues in the game. The next meeting is due to take place in Sri Lanka in March 2020.

"We are sorry to lose Shakib from the committee, where he has made a great contribution over the last couple of years. As guardians of the Spirit of Cricket we support his resignation and believe this was the right decision," Mike Gatting, Chairman of the World Cricket committee, said. The world's No.1 ODI all-rounder was asked to provide information on team composition and strategy on three separate occasions by Aggarwal, according to the detailed judgment released by the ICC.

One of the approaches was made on April 26, 2018, when his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad was to take on Kings XI Punjab. Sunrisers won the game by 13 runs. Aggarwal's other two approaches were during the Bangladesh Premier League when Shakib was playing for Dhaka Dynamites in 2017, followed by the tri-series against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in January 2018.

The suspected bookmaker wanted to meet Shakib but the player didn't oblige as "...following their conversations, he had the feeling that Aggarwal was a bookie." Bangladesh's series against India starts with the T20 Internationals, from November 3, followed by the Test series, which will also include the two teams' maiden day-night game in the longest format.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India moves to divide Jammu and Kashmir state despite protests, attacks

India will formally split up disputed Jammu and Kashmir state into two federal territories on Thursday, aiming to tighten its grip on the restive region that has been in the grip of a harsh security clampdown for nearly three months.Street ...

Winding road led Astros, Nats to World Series Game 7

HOUSTON -- There was no logical explanation to be shared, so Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez didnt allot too much time attempting to decipher something both historic and unfathomable. With the Nationals 7-2 victory over the Houst...

Philippine energy chief says to draft plan for nuclear programme

The Philippines will prepare a detailed plan for the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA on how it could embark on a nuclear power programme, its energy chief said on Wednesday, backing a push for the country to tap nuclear energy. We a...

Australia's Woolworths admits underpaying staff up to Aus$300 mn

Sydney, Oct 30 AFP Australian retail giant Woolworths on Wednesday admitted underpaying workers up to 300 million Australian dollars USD 206 million, the latest in a string of big businesses that have failed to properly pay staff. The payme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019