Seahawks S Thompson to IR; TE Dickson nears return

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seattle
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 01:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 01:17 IST
The Seattle Seahawks placed starting safety Tedric Thompson on injured reserve Wednesday but are close to getting back another injured player. Tight end Ed Dickson has been designated to return off IR and is eligible to start practicing without counting against the 53-man roster limit. Dickson could be added to the roster before Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Dickson, 32, would be a welcome addition after the Seahawks (6-2) lost tight end Will Dissly to a season-ending Achilles injury on Oct. 13. "He's worked really hard leading up to this time through his rehab and all where he has been preparing for the workload," coach Pete Carroll said Monday. "We're very optimistic that he could (play) if he can make it through the week. We've got to see how he handles the workload, but his mindset is on playing."

Seattle signed defensive end Dekoda Watson to replace the roster spot of the 24-year-old Thompson, who has been battling a shoulder injury. He started the six games in which he played this season, making 19 tackles and intercepting two passes. He started 10 of his 14 games last season, with 41 tackles, an interception and forced fumble.

Watson, 31, most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers, appearing in four games last season and 14 in 2017. He has 152 career tackles, including six sacks, over nine seasons.

