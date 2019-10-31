International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Liverpool edge Arsenal on penalties after 10-goal thriller

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 03:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 03:31 IST
Soccer-Liverpool edge Arsenal on penalties after 10-goal thriller
Image Credit: Pixabay

Anfield debutant Curtis Jones scored the winning spot-kick as Liverpool beat Arsenal on penalties after an astonishing 5-5 draw to reach the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday. The 18-year-old kept his cool in front of the Kop to send Liverpool through after the hosts has trailed 3-1, 4-2 and 5-4 before a stoppage-time equaliser by Divock Origi.

On a crazy evening it had appeared as though Joe Willock's screamer had earned Arsenal victory, but Liverpool proved irrepressible as their barnstorming season continued. Both Juergen Klopp and Unai Emery changed their entire lineups from the weekend's Premier League action.

Liverpool took the lead in the sixth minute as Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi scored a comical own goal. Arsenal levelled after 19 minutes when Mesut Ozil, given a rare start by Emery, picked out Bukayo Saka in space and after his shot was saved, Lucas Torreira tapped home.

Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli scored his first goal of the night seven minutes later to put Arsenal ahead, scooping in from close range after a save by keeper Caoimhin Kelleher. Liverpool self-destructed as Harvey Elliott's poor pass went to Ozil who played in Saka to square for Martinelli to make it 3-1, but in the 43rd minute Elliott tumbled in the box at the other end and James Milner tucked away a penalty.

Milner's dreadful back pass allowed Ainsley Maitland-Niles to make it 4-2 but Arsenal old boy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain crashed home a beauty shortly after to close the gap. Liverpool equalised in the 62nd minute when Jones played in Origi who turned superbly to fire into the roof of the net.

Willock's goal sent Arsenal's fans into raptures again but Origi scored with almost the last kick of the game.

Also Read: PREVIEW-Soccer-Liverpool head to United with widest gulf in years

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Hariri ready to be Lebanese PM again but with conditions -source

Saad al-Hariri is ready to return as prime minister of a new Lebanese government, a senior official familiar with his thinking said, on condition it includes technocrats and can quickly implement reforms to stave off economic collapse.Harir...

Ravens CB Smith practices, on track for Sunday

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith appears on track to play on Sunday for the first time since getting injured in the season opener. Asked about his availability, Smith told reporters, Im ready.Smith sprained the MCL in his knee after ...

UPDATE 7-Wildfire threatens Reagan Library as extreme winds sweep Los Angeles

A fast-moving wildfire threatened thousands of homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library outside Los Angeles on Wednesday as extraordinarily dry Santa Ana winds buffeted the region, forcing meteorologists to grasp for new language to...

Soccer-Rashford stunner sends United through against Chelsea

Marcus Rashford stopped a resurgent Chelsea in their tracks as his sensational free-kick fired Manchester United into the League Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Rashford sent his dipping effort from ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019