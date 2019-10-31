Ravens CB Smith practices, on track for Sunday

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith appears on track to play on Sunday for the first time since getting injured in the season opener. Asked about his availability, Smith told reporters, "I'm ready."

Smith sprained the MCL in his knee after just six snaps into Week 1 in Miami and has been out since. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, his fourth straight practice dating to before the Ravens' Week 8 bye. Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Smith was on pace to play Sunday against the New England Patriots after missing the last six games.

The Ravens' secondary has been banged-up much of the season. In addition to Smith's absence, slot cornerback Tavon Young was lost before the season with a neck injury, and Tony Jefferson went down with a torn ACL in Week 5. Baltimore traded for cornerback Marcus Peters before Week 7, then was reportedly in discussions with the New York Jets about safety Jamal Adams on Tuesday. Also limited for the Ravens on Wednesday were rookie wideout Marquise Brown (ankle) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle). Harbaugh said both players are also on track to play.

--Field Level Media

