Report: Ex-MVP Hamilton arrested on felony charges

  Fort Worth
  Updated: 31-10-2019 04:17 IST
  Created: 31-10-2019 04:12 IST
Former major league outfielder Josh Hamilton reportedly was arrested Wednesday on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child in Fort Worth, Texas. CBS DFW reported Hamilton turned himself in at the Tarrant County courthouse and faced a $35,000 bond. The report also said one of the bond conditions prohibited Hamilton from contacting one of his daughters or any child under the age of 17.

The Dallas Morning News reported Hamilton's ex-wife sought a protective order earlier this month on behalf of one of the three children they had together. One of Hamilton's daughters accused the former player in September of throwing a chair that hit her in the leg. He also pinned her on a bed and hit her legs with his fist, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Hamilton, 38, played nine seasons in the majors between 2007-15. He was named the 2010 American League Most Valuable Player while playing with Texas. He helped the Rangers reach the World Series in 2010 and 2011, losing both times. The team released a statement Wednesday saying, "The Texas Rangers take the issue of family violence very seriously. We are aware of the situation involving Josh Hamilton. Since this is an ongoing legal matter, we have no further comment."

Selected first overall in the 1999 Major League Baseball Draft, Hamilton struggled with cocaine and alcohol addiction throughout his career. He was banned from baseball from 2004-06 for multiple failed drug tests before his MLB career ever began. Hamilton retired after the 2015 season with 200 home runs, 701 RBIs and a .290 career average. He was named to the Rangers' Hall of Fame in August.

