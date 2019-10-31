International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Rashford stunner stops Chelsea in their tracks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 05:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 05:11 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Rashford stunner stops Chelsea in their tracks
Image Credit: Flickr

Marcus Rashford's "bolt from the blue" stopped resurgent Chelsea in their tracks as his sensational free kick fired Manchester United into the League Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. With 73 minutes on the clock and Chelsea beginning to dominate after Michy Batshuayi's superb equaliser, Rashford lined up a free kick 40 metres out and sent the ball dipping and swerving past a helpless Willy Caballero.

Rashford had given a near full-strength United a deserved halftime lead from the penalty spot after Welshman Daniel James had been fouled by Marcos Alonso. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side held out reasonably comfortably to claim a third successive away victory having previously not won on the road since March.

It was United's second win over Chelsea this season, having beaten them 4-0 on the opening day of the Premier League. Since then Frank Lampard's youthful Chelsea side have responded superbly and had won their last seven matches in all competitions to move into the Premier League's top four.

United, however, have laboured since but there are encouraging signs that they are beginning to hit their stride and Solskjaer appears to have targeted the League Cup. He made only four changes to the side that started in the 3-1 win at Norwich City at the weekend, with 19-year-old Brandon Williams the only unfamiliar face.

"We've been leading 1-0 in many games and not kicked on. Today we were excellent, with fast flowing football. That's Manchester United. We're trying to get back to that," Solskjaer said. "Marcus has that strike in him. "I've seen him in training so many times."

Lampard said Rashford's free kick had been a bolt from the blue. He felt the game was theirs for the taking after Batshuayi, scorer of the winner at Ajax last week, ran from the halfway line before holding off a tackle and coolly dispatching a low shot into the bottom corner.

"No team can stop that," he said. "We weren't at our best in the first half, we were a little slow with our passing, but I loved the first half hour of the second half." Chelsea have lost three games at Stamford Bridge in all competitions this season, one more than they did in the whole of the 2018-19 campaign. But Lampard was not too downhearted.

"I saw a lot of things that were good for us for the future, a lot of positives," he said. "I hate losing, we all do here, but it's clear there is a big picture and there are a lot of big games for us to come and a busy fixture list. "Now we move on and focus on what is to come."

The draw for the quarter-finals is on Thursday in which United will be joined by Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Leicester City, Everton, Colchester United and Oxford.

Also Read: Harry Maguire enjoying being part of 'big club' Manchester United

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Raiders' Incognito might fill in at center

Veteran guard Richie Incognito might be Oaklands starting center against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday. Injuries to the Raiders offensive line have resulted in a need at center. Starter Rodney Hudson e...

UK's Conservatives hold 8-point lead over Labour in Daily Mail poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party holds around an 8-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a Survation poll conducted by Daily Mail.According to the poll, support for the Conservative Party stands a...

Quebec introduces 'values test' for immigrants

Economic migrants seeking to settle in Canadas mostly French-speaking Quebec will have to pass a controversial values test, the provincial government announced Wednesday. I think its important that we understand the values and the society w...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Rashford stunner stops Chelsea in their tracks

Marcus Rashfords bolt from the blue stopped resurgent Chelsea in their tracks as his sensational free kick fired Manchester United into the League Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. With 73 minutes on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019