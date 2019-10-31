International Development News
Rugby-Burgess charged with 'intimidation' on day of retirement - report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New South Wales
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 06:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 06:51 IST
Dual code international Sam Burgess was charged with "intimidation" by police in Australia on the same day he announced his retirement from the National Rugby League (NRL), local media reported on Thursday. Burgess, 30, was involved in a domestic dispute at the home of his father-in-law at Glenquarry in eastern New South Wales state on Oct. 19, local broadcaster Nine Network reported earlier this month.

Local police said they had applied for an "Apprehended Domestic Violence Order" on behalf of a 63-year-old man at the Glenquarry address. "Following further inquiries, on Wednesday 30 October 2019, a 30-year-old man was charged with the offense of Intimidation (DV related)," New South Wales police said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"It's alleged the man intimidated the older man during the incident." Police said the 30-year-old was expected to appear in court on Dec. 18.

Local media have reported that Burgess was estranged from his wife Phoebe and the domestic incident occurred when he went to see his children at his father-in-law's residence. Burgess, who represented England in rugby league and union, retired after nine seasons in the NRL due to a "chronic" shoulder injury, his club South Sydney Rabbitohs said on Wednesday.

