Magic rebound after losing lead to beat Knicks

Nikola Vucevic scored 21 points as the host Orlando Magic overcame squandering a 13-point lead to record a 95-83 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Vucevic shot 8 of 17 from the field and added 13 rebounds, two days removed from a nightmarish 1-for-13 performance in Orlando's 104-95 setback to Toronto.

Aaron Gordon collected 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Evan Fournier added 14 points as the Magic notched their fifth win in six meetings against New York. Julius Randle had 16 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Knicks, who failed in their bid to win two in a row for the first time this season after managing the feat just three times in all of 2018-19.

Michael Carter-Williams' 3-pointer gave Orlando its biggest lead at 70-57 with 2:49 remaining in the third quarter before New York answered with a 15-2 run to forge a tie early in the fourth. Kevin Knox made two jumpers and Bobby Portis connected from beyond the arc to highlight the surge. Portis sank another 3-pointer to stake the Knicks to an 80-79 advantage with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter, but Orlando answered as Vucevic made a pull-up jumper before his kickout pass found Gordon for a 3-pointer.

Gordon wasn't done, as he sank a 3-pointer and added another jumper to push Orlando's lead to 91-82 with 2:22 left. Frank Ntilikina hit a pull-up jumper with 17.8 seconds remaining in the first quarter, before splitting Markelle Fultz and Gordon near half court and draining a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Knicks a 25-22 lead at the end of the period.

Mitchell Robinson sank two free throws midway into the second quarter to push the Knicks' advantage to 33-27 and made a driving layup with 9.7 seconds left to stake New York to a 44-42 lead at halftime. Orlando scored the first 11 points of the third quarter to seize a 53-44 lead, with D.J. Augustin draining a 3-pointer and sinking a floating jumper to highlight the surge. Vucevic then sandwiched layups around a 3-pointer and Fournier connected from beyond the arc to push the Magic's lead to 63-51.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

