International Development News
Development News Edition

Match in Delhi to go ahead as planned: Sourav Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday confirmed that the T20I match between India and Bangladesh in Delhi will go ahead as planned.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 11:27 IST
Match in Delhi to go ahead as planned: Sourav Ganguly
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday confirmed that the T20I match between India and Bangladesh in Delhi will go ahead as planned. When ANI contacted Ganguly to ask whether the match in Delhi would take place, he replied: "Yes, it will".

The air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate and it slipped into the 'severe' category in several places across the city. This has led many to urge the BCCI to shift the match from Delhi.

Former cricketer and current BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said that pollution is a bigger concern than a cricket match. "It is a far serious issue than having a game of cricket or any other sports matches happens in Delhi. For us I think people living in Delhi should be more concerned about the pollution levels rather than the cricket match that happens," Gambhir had told ANI.

The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on November 3. (ANI)

Also Read: CAB felicitates Sourav Ganguly on becoming BCCI President

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

TN Health Minister warns protesting doctors

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued an ultimatum to the protesting medicos in the state, threatening to replace them if they did not resume their duties. Speaking to ANI, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said, If they doctors contin...

China, U.S. heads of state maintain contact on trade negotiations

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the Chinese and U.S. heads of state have been maintaining contact through various means on trade negotiations.Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing.Also Read ...

Shiv Sena reiterates demand for equal power-sharing in Maharashtra as tussle continues

Shiv Sena on Thursday stood adamant on its demand of implementing 50-50 formula in the next government as deadlock continues to prevail in the ruling alliance Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told ANI that the party is firm on its demand to equ...

On Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, PM says 'unity in diversity' is India's pride

Unity in diversity is the pride and identity of India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during 144th birth anniversary celebrations of independent Indias first Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Unity in diversity is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019