International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Golf-Local favourite Li earns one-shot lead at HSBC Champions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 14:32 IST
UPDATE 1-Golf-Local favourite Li earns one-shot lead at HSBC Champions
Image Credit: Pixabay

Local favorite Li Haotong returned to form and rode a wave of home support to grab the first-round lead at the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai on Thursday.

Li, one of seven Chinese players in the field, carded an eight-under-par 64, capping off his day by sinking a 12-foot par-saving putt at his final hole as the gallery roared in approval at Sheshan International. He holds a one-shot advantage over Frenchman Victor Perez, while American defending champion Xander Schauffele, Australian Adam Scott, South Korean I'm Sung-Jae and Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick are two behind in the World Golf Championships event.

Rory McIlroy recovered from a bogey at his first hole to shoot 67, while South African Louis Oosthuizen had a hole-in-one from 197 yards at the sixth on the way to a 68. Li, twice a winner on the European Tour, has been ranked as high as 32nd in the world but is currently outside the top 50 after a disappointing year. He is coming off two straight missed cuts and was as surprised as anyone with Thursday's score.

"In my previous tournament I wasn't really playing that well (so) I never expected today, that I (would have) such a great round," the Tour's website quoted him as saying. "Obviously it would be a great joy for Chinese golfers and Chinese golf fans to have a Chinese player winning a WGC-HSBC Champions here in China but for the next three days, anything could happen," said the 24-year-old.

"So I don't want to think too much about it. I just want to focus and concentrate on the upcoming three days." Second-placed Perez has seen his stock rise recently thanks to a victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews four weeks ago.

Another shot behind, 2013 Masters champion Scott said the course was demanding, despite the glut of low scores. "It plays tough if you're not in the fairway," said the Australian. "The rough is really nasty this year and it's firmer than I remember it."

Scott finished off his round with a bogey but it could have been worse after his approach shot from a fairway bunker drifted into a pond right of the green. After taking a penalty stroke, he hit a deft pitch that trickled down to tap-in distance. One of the best drivers of the ball on Tour throughout his career, Scott has struggled with his swing of late but sounds happier now that he has switched to a new driver and widened his stance.

"I just haven't had any good feeling of where the golf club is in the downswing and that's never a nice thing," he said. "I've been trying to trust it as best I can. I finally found it last week, though my scoring didn't indicate it. Everything's looking good."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'Terminator: Dark Fate' forged in fire: Cameron on creative differences with Tim Miller

James Cameron has opened up about creative battles with Terminator Dark Force director Tim Miller, saying he was closely involved in the editing of the film though he never visited the set. Miller is credited as the director on the film, wh...

Investors fear looming safety risks of mining waste dams

A global inquiry into how mining companies store billions of tonnes of waste in huge dams, launched after a collapse in Brazil killed hundreds, shows about a tenth of the structures have had stability issues, investors said on Thursday.The ...

North Korea projectiles were short-range, South Korean military says

The two projectiles fired by North Korea on Thursday were short range, South Koreas military said in a statement.The projectiles, which Japanese authorities said appeared to be ballistic missiles, travelled an estimated 370 kilometres 230 m...

Plea urges HC to take cognisance of Wadala custodial death

A lawyer approached the Bombay High Court on Thursday urging it to take cognisance of the death of a 26-year-old man allegedly in police custody. Advocate Arvind Tiwari submitted his application to the vacation bench of Justice K K Tated, u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019